Infinix GT 30 Pro: What makes the latest Infinix phone, a gaming phone?

With the Infinix GT 30 Pro, Infinix is stepping into new ground and offering its most advanced gaming smartphone yet. As the latest Infinix phone, it is built with innovation and a unique look to create an outstanding gaming experience for gamers. By releasing the GT 30 Pro, Infinix hopes to make a statement in performance and value, putting the phone into consideration for anyone looking for a great gaming device at this price point. For those interested in a latest gaming phone by Infinix that combines power, style and cutting-edge ideas, the GT 30 Pro is just what you need. Read further to know why it is a gaming phone!

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Best features for gamers

144Hz AMOLED Display: Ultra-smooth and immersive visuals for competitive gaming.

Shoulder Triggers (520Hz): Console-style controls for FPS and action games.

Customisable RGB LED Panels: Futuristic lighting to match your gaming vibe.

XBoost Gaming Engine & AI VC Cooling: Consistent peak performance and efficient heat management.

120fps Game Support: Enjoy high frame rate gameplay in supported titles.

Large Battery & Fast Charging: Game longer and charge faster with both wired and wireless options.

Cyber Mecha 2.0 Design: Bold gamer aesthetics and a robust build.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Price

Infinix GT 30 Pro has launched in Malaysia priced at MYR 1,299 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and MYR 1,499 gets you the 512GB model.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Display for seamless gaming

The phone includes a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 144Hz and captures your touches at 2,160Hz. Thanks to this, players get smooth graphics and fast touch control when competing in big tourneys. It uses the latest Gorilla Glass 7i which keeps the display tough and clear.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Fast performance

This Infinix phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X type RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 memory. Thanks to this pairing, you will enjoy instant multitasking, very short load times and the opportunity to play new games with high visual settings. Both the XBoost Gaming Engine and Active Intelligent Cooling system help the smartphone to run smoothly whenever you play for long periods.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Gamer-centric features and design

It is recognised for its Cyber Mecha 2.0 looks, programmable RGB LED panels and shoulder triggers that respond in just 520 seconds—giving players the feel and look of a console. In popular games like BGMI, the phone goes up to 120 fps, allowing it to serve as a real eSports device.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Robust battery and fast charging

With a 5,500mAh battery, the GT 30 Pro allows 45W wired charging, 30W wireless charging and reverse charging as well. As a result, your gaming time extends and you can start playing again after only a short amount of time charging.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Camera

Though the Infinix phone is made for gaming, its camera is still impressive. The back features one 108MP and one 8MP camera, while the front has one 13MP camera for taking selfies and streamed videos. Powered by Android 15-based XOS 15, the smartphone has IP64 protection from dust and water to ensure it is durable.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Specifications table

Feature Specification Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1224x2720 (FHD+), 144Hz, Gorilla Glass 7i Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate, Octa-core (up to 3.35 GHz) RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 (non-expandable) Rear Camera 108MP main + 8MP ultrawide, Dual LED flash Front Camera 13MP wide angle Battery 5,500mAh, 45W wired & 30W wireless charging, reverse charging Gaming Features 144Hz display, 120fps game support, RGB LEDs, 520Hz shoulder triggers, XBoost Gaming Engine, AI VC cooling Design Cyber Mecha 2.0, RGB LED panels, Blade White/Dark Flare colors OS Android 15 (XOS 15), 2 years major updates Connectivity 5G, USB 4.0 Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR, dual SIM Build 7.9mm thick, 190g, IP64 dust/water resistant

The Infinix GT 30 Pro is a quality budget gaming phone built with great features found in top phones, ideal for gamers in 2025.



