Why is the Infinix GT 30 Pro a mobile gaming revolution under Rs 25000?

The GT 30 Pro from Infinix is now available in India, designed for gamers and expected to transform the gaming smartphone space with its one-of-a-kind, segment-first benefits and better price. Here are the reasons the GT 30 Pro doesn’t simply act as a gaming smartphone, but could alter the way everyone views gaming devices in the mid-premium segment.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Segment-First gaming features

Compared to most phones, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is good at gaming, just as you get from expensive or special gaming phones. Extra touch-sensitive buttons on the sides of the phone, called shoulder triggers, make up the GT Gaming Shoulder Triggers. When we talk about gamers, it means:

Faster and more precise controls

You can perform in-game actions like aiming, shooting, or reloading much quicker than tapping on the screen, giving you an edge in fast-paced games like BGMI or Call of Duty Mobile.

Console-like experience

The triggers make mobile gaming feel more like playing on a console, with more comfortable and immersive controls.

Competitive Advantage

In esports or competitive matches, being able to react a split second faster can mean the difference between winning and losing.

Customisation

These triggers can often be mapped to different actions, allowing you to tailor the controls to your personal gaming style.

No Need for Extra Accessories

You get the benefit of physical gaming triggers built right into your phone, so there’s no need to buy or attach external gaming accessories.

Feature Details Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ULTIMATE, 3.35GHz, 1.5M+ AnTuTu score Display 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness Gaming Triggers Segment-first GT Gaming Shoulder Triggers for precise in-game control BGMI Support Krafton-certified 120FPS support for smooth gameplay Thermal Management Large VC cooling system (5400 mm²), 2 copper foils, 3 graphite films, 1 3D VC heat pipe RAM & Storage LPDDR5X RAM up to 12GB (expandable to 24GB virtual RAM), UFS 4.0 storage Design Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 with customisable RGB/white LED lighting, Dark Flare & Blade White AI Features XBOOST AI, Esports Mode, AI audio enhancement, AI image stabilization, ZoneTouch Master Charging Bypass charging to reduce heat, fast charging support Gaming Kit (Optional) MagCase with magnetic cooling fan, RGB LED lighting, 10W fan speed Price Rs22,999 (Day 1 special price), Rs.24,999 - Rs.26,999 regular price Availability Available on Flipkart from June 12, 2025

Infinix GT 30 Pro comes with Krafton-Certified 120FPS BGMI support

A major benefit for Indian gamers is that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) can run at 120FPS which has been certified by Krafton. The certification guarantees a super-smooth experience in one of India’s biggest mobile games, just what Indian gamers are looking for. A 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refreshing rate makes watching movies or using apps smoother and cleaner, especially in bright outdoor settings.

Infinix GT 30 Pro comes with world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ULTIMATE processor

At the heart of the GT 30 Pro is the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ULTIMATE chip which runs up to 3.35GHz and scores highly on AnTuTu testing. With up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM (expandable up to 24GB) and UFS 4.0 storage inside, the device offers top-notch performance, faster changes in game scenes and smooth multitasking. Because the device has a large 6-layer vapor chamber, it can maintain performance while gaming for hours without ever dealing with thermal throttling.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Features that impress

The GT 30 Pro’s Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 is about more than how it looks. When you use scenario-based RGB (Dark Flare) or white LED (Blade White) lighting, the back of the phone brightens when something happens in your game, when you get a notification or when your phone is charging. It makes the gaming atmosphere more exciting and gives instant, useful feedback throughout.

XBOOST AI allows the phone to perform well and prevent distractions during important events and it also increases the audio clarity by 50% compared to the previous generation. Thanks to AI image stabilization, adjustable sensitivity (ZoneTouch Master) and quick bypass charging, gamers get to play without interruptions and feel more immersed.

Infinix GT 30 Pro: Price

The gaming phone from Infinix called GT 30 Pro is selling at Rs.22,999 on Day 1 which is less than most comparable models with similar features. The included MagCase and magnetic cooling fan in the GT Gaming Kits add extra value for serious gamers by managing heat well and delivering a modern gaming appearance.

Ready to disrupt the gaming smartphone market

Coming with Krafton-approved 120 FPS in BGMI, segment-first hardware triggers, cooling features, a powerful processor and stylish design at a budget price, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is set to be a game-changer for gaming in India. It specifically caters to Indian gamers who want mobile games and gives them premium features possible only on expensive flagship phones. If what you look for is a great experience, reliability and value in gaming, the GT 30 Pro has high chances of setting the standard in the affordable gaming phone market.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.