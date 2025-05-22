Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ leak: May compete with Galaxy S25 Edge

This month, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge with a slim frame just 5.8mm thick. It seems that Android slim smartphones are becoming more common today. It appears from a new leak that Infinix is designing the Hot 60 Pro+ to be as thin as the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is preparing to shake up the smartphone world thanks to its ultra-thin body of just 5.95mm, putting it in a category of extremely thin curved-screen models. Know every detail about the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ leak and a basic comparison between the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ Vs. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ and Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+: Leak

The design makes it a rival to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge which measures 5.8mm thick, showing Infinix is at the helm of the latest thin-phone trend. Photos that have been shared reveal how slim the Hot 60 Pro+ is compared to a standard iPhone.

A thickness of just below 6mm is said to be its specification at launch. Images that show how the phone works are among the leaked files. Following on from the Hot 50 Pro+, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will make its debut. Tipster Ice Cat (@UniverseIce) on X claimed that Infinix has started the mass production of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ with a thickness of 5.95mm. It is claimed to set a new record for the "thinnest curved screen phone" currently available.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+: What to expect?

According to the photos in the post, the device will feature a triple camera set as its main camera and will have slightly make-up lenses. To show what a thin phone the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is, the tipster posted an image side by side with an iPhone. Beside the iPhone model, the Hot 60 Pro+ is clearly slimmer.

The thickness of Infinix Hot 60 Pro+, said to be 5.9mm, is almost the same as 5.8mm of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Should the news about the Hot 60 Pro+ be correct, it may well become the most ultra-thin of the curved display phones out there. At the same time, the Apple 5.5mm thick iPhone 17 Air is expected in September. Still, these phone models can vary a lot in their prices.

Even with its sleek design, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is meant to have a curved AMOLED screen with a quick refresh rate, a big battery and three rear cameras—proving that aesthetics are preserved in its performance. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, allows up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and comes with Android 15, along with Infinix’s XOS. If leaked information proves accurate, the Hot 60 Pro+ would become the thinnest phone, as well as cheaper than many of those produced by competitors Samsung and Apple.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Ultra-thin smartphones compared

Out of all the smartphones in 2025, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge are two of the thinnest; the Hot 60 Pro+ is 5.95mm thick, while the S25 Edge is an even thinner 5.8mm. While the Infinix features a curved AMOLED display and performs well with a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes packed with flagship power from the Snapdragon 8 Elite, an amazing QHD+ AMOLED screen and a top-notch 200MP camera set. Hot 60 Pro+ is designed for a stylish look and affordability, while S25 Edge offers the very best specifications and build quality.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ Vs. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+

A year ago, Infinix launched the Hot 50 Pro+ with a slim 6.8mm frame. It is expected that the specifications for the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will improve over the previous model, the Hot 50 Pro+ which uses a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC. The phone’s screen is a curved AMOLED display running at 120Hz refresh rate and covered with Gorilla Glass. Fast charging, using 33 watts, is supported thanks to the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery.



