Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: The thinnest flagship yet

​The Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung’s slimmest flagship smartphone to date and it’s just been unveiled. This ultra thin device is measuring only 5.84mm thick and weighing in at 162 grams, it is meant for those who enjoy sleek and light weight phones. In this article, we will look at what makes the Galaxy S25 Edge special in the Samsung Galaxy lineup by discussing its design and what you can expect from this new Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: About the phone

Teased at Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 and fully revealed at MWC 2025, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge is going to be the thinnest smartphone ever released by Samsung, with a 5.84mm profile. The phone has been designed for balance of portability and premium appeal featuring titanium frame for durability and scratch resistance, accompanied by a dual camera setup and 3 colour selection of Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black or Titanium Silver. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the exact date of the launch but reports claim it’s likely to be mid May 2025 and India might have to wait longer to get the phone despite BIS certification hints.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected features

Design: Ultra-thin 5.84mm body with a titanium frame for lightweight strength.

Display: 6.66-inch OLED screen (1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate).

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB RAM, ensuring flagship-level speed.

Cameras: 200MP main sensor (dual rear) and a 10MP front camera (as per GSM Arena; some reports suggest 12MP).

Battery: ~3,900–4,000mAh (smaller than rivals like the S25+’s 4,900mAh), with 25W wired charging (no wireless charging).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery compromise?

Speaking of endurance, the S25 Edge’s 4,000mAh battery is smaller than many flagship rivals, with 5,000mAh models not being uncommon. Heavy tasks such as gaming or multitasking might need frequent charging as it is not sufficient for light to moderate use. Samsung probably decided to make the phone as slim as possible, but at the expense of battery size, which will please portability conscious users, but could be a source of criticism from power users.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pricing (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now available in India with the following pricing:​

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs.1,29,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs.1,41,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs.1,65,999

The Galaxy S25 Ultra can be pre ordered from Samsung’s official website, major e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores. The pre order benefits are a Rs.7,000 cashback, a Rs.11,000 upgrade bonus on exchanging an older device and a 9 month no cost EMI plan. Furthermore, customers who preorder the Galaxy S25 Ultra can get the storage upgrade offer, that is, the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Launch date & availability

The S25 Edge was initially rumoured to launch on April 15 but now expected to arrive on May 13, 2025. It could be internal, such as leadership changes after the passing of co-CEO Han Jong-hee. The phone is likely to first debut in South Korea and China, and then India.

Can It Compete with other phones with a huge battery?

However, the S25 Edge’s small battery may not be enough to entice buyers away from the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro or OnePlus 13, which focus more on endurance. That balances cutting edge design with practical compromises is a niche experiment for Samsung, which charges a premium price for this model.

Though the Galaxy S25 Edge is a bold step into ultra premium and minimalist design, its success depends on a question of whether users want a more portable phone over battery life in a market defined by it. It could earn a niche amongst travellers and style focused buyers if the price is competitive.

