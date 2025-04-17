Why you should consider Infinix phones: know all details about the NOTE 50s 5G+

Infinix phones are known to be budget friendly and feature rich to compete with other more expensive brands. Infinix’s growing portfolio of devices includes flagship models and entry level smartphones and the company pushes boundaries in design, technology and in user experience. Let’s have a closer look at Infinix phones NOTE 50s 5G+ and the reasons to choose Infinix phones.

NOTE 50s 5G+: Features of the Infinix Phone

The Infinix NOTE 50s 5G+ is equipped with the 144Hz curved AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The company is promoting it as the thinnest smartphone in its class in India with this display specification.

Additionally, the gadget meets MIL-STD-810H durability standard and has IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset built on 4nm design.

The gaming performance is up to 90 frames per second, while AnTuTu score is over 700,000, Infinix touts.

It has a 45W All Round Fast Charge 3.0 compatible 5500mAh battery.

Android 15 is what the company’s XOS 15 skin is based on, which includes generative AI capabilities such as AI wallpaper creation and Folax AI assistant.

The camera hardware consists of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor that can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second.

Infinix added AI driven features such as Infinix AIGC Mode and AI Eraser that improve photography.

Why Should You Choose Infinix Phones?

Here are a few reasons to choose Infinix Phones.

Affordable Pricing:

Infinix phones are popular for their low price without sacrificing the basic features. The Infinix Smart series models start as low as ₹6,999 and are affordable to all kinds of users.

Innovative Features:

Infinix always tries to incorporate advanced technology like AI powered cameras, super fast charging, solar energy in their devices. For example, the Note 50 AI’s solar power technology is a sustainable step.

Performance for All Users:

Infinix has good processor performance across a variety of smartphones, be it flagship devices or entry level devices, the processor range includes MediaTek Dimensity as they are some of the most powerful processors in the market.

Battery Efficiency:

Infinix phones are known for having long lasting batteries. In devices such as Infinix 5G 2025, huge battery (6000mAh) and quick charging technology (120W) are also present to keep the downtime to a minimum.

Stylish Designs:

Infinix phones come with sleek designs and premium finish, such as matte glass back panel and curved edges. These are lightweight but are durable and often have Gorilla Glass protection and splash resistance.

NOTE 50s 5G+: Price in India

Infinix has not formally announced the price of the NOTE 50s 5G+. It will compete in the mid-premium market and is touted as the company’s flagship product in the Note series.

Infinix Phones Availability

The latest smartphone from Infinix, NOTE 50s 5G+, is all set to be launched in India on April 18. It will be available in three colour options Marine Drift Blue (vegan leather), Titanium Grey (metallic finish) and Burgundy Red (metallic finish) exclusively on Flipkart. The NOTE 50s 5G+ will be available for purchase only on Flipkart, which will start from April 18. Infinix has confirmed that there will be three color options and customers can expect launch day discounts and package offers.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.