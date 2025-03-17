iOS 19: Will it be Apple’s Biggest Redesign Since iOS 7!

Last year, when Apple released iOS 18, it was widely regarded as one of the most substantial operating system updates for the iPhone in years. But now that the announcement of iOS 19 is only three months away, the tech giant's next software is the focus of the speculation. With iOS 19 on its way, iPhone users are waiting for a major transformation. The new iPhone is anticipated to bring a completely unique design, improve camera features, smarter AI, and in all, enhance the iPhone experience, making it more immersive and efficient. We know everything there is to know about this popular update here.

New features in iOS 19

iOS 19 will be "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in the company's history, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The update "will fundamentally change the look of the operating system," according to the report.

If true, this could mean new system buttons, menus, programs, window elements and icons. People familiar with the situation told Gurman that the new design will be somewhat inspired by visionOS, the operating system that Apple uses for its MR headset, the Vision Pro. Rumors have it that iOS 19 is the biggest design update since iOS 7, which changed the look and feel of the iPhone in 2013. This time, Apple is drawing inspiration from the Vision Pro headset’s operating system, visionOS. The new design will be updated system buttons, windows, programs, menus and icons, all of which will be more dynamic and engaging. There’s going to be rounded app icons, better gesture controls, and deeper visuals due to the revised window effects and shadows.

Rumored to also be included in the new Camera app in iOS 19 is transparent pop up menus for users to swipe through different camera modes and additional screen real estate for photo previews. Apple is also making use of inspiration from visionOS as the Camera app is redone for a much more intuitive experience.

Allows more picture previews on the screen so the user can see more information before taking a picture.

Swiping up and down through the various camera modes is now easier due to new translucent pop-up menus.

This will allow for better low light performance, real time editing capabilities, image processing, etc. by way of improved AI powered photography.

Siri with AI capabilities and smarter Apple Intelligence

One thing Apple Intelligence has been lacking for the most part is the Apple Intelligence. It is rumored that Apple Intelligence will be able to talk to built in apps, like what Samsung did with Galaxy S25 series and not with new features. In iOS 19, Apple is focusing on improving its AI. In the latest version, Apple Intelligence will be further integrated into the operating system, based on the Apple Intelligence that was first launched in iOS 18. If, however, Siri becomes more intelligent and can converse with pre installed apps in a more natural way, it will be possible for it to behave like Samsung’s AI with the Galaxy series. There are also suggestions that Siri will use large language models (LLMs) to have more conversational and natural interactions.

In the case of Siri, it seems that generative AI will be introduced to the personal assistant with the release of iOS 19. What that means is Siri will only be able to utilize the features offered now and if you do use those, you'll only have onscreen awareness or personal context or deeper app integration for several more months before coming back around again. Reports also indicate that Apple is also building a big language model for Siri that will be integrated into iOS 20 and compete with programs like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

Date of release for iOS 19

If all goes as planned, Apple will unveil iOS 19 at the WWDC in June. It will then go through a beta before being made available in September along with new iPhone models. Apple is expected to announce iOS 19 in June 2025 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The official release will likely happen in September 2025, alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

Supported Devices: iOS 19 will be available for all devices currently running iOS 18 , but some features might be exclusive to newer models like the iPhone 17 .

Which iPhones will get iOS 19?

It's very likely that your iPhone will be receiving iOS 19 treatment if it received the iOS 18 update. Here is a list of Apple devices that will receive the iOS 19 upgrade, per a recent report by iPhoneSoft. However, not every iPhone model will support every feature of iOS 19. Apple may restrict cutting-edge features like Apple Intelligence to the newest models, as it does each year.

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 165

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone SE (3rd gen)



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources