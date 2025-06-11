iOS 26 compatibility: Are iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max also getting the update?

Apple’s focus on its own artificial intelligence is sure to make Apple iOS 26 a highly anticipated update in 2025. If you’re unsure if your device will be included, this article will cover all the iPhones that can run iOS 26, as well as what it will bring. Read further to know all details about the iOS 26 compatibility.
Full list of iPhones with iOS 26 compatibility
Officially, Apple confirmed that iOS 26 will work only on iPhones that have the A13 Bionic chip or a newer model. That is, support for these phones starts with the iPhone 11 series and continues with any phone released after that, as well as the iPhone SE 2nd generation and newer. This is the list of all the iPhones.
- iPhone 16e
-
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus
-
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
-
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
-
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
-
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus
-
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
-
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini
-
iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
-
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini
-
iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
-
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
-
iPhone SE (2nd generation and 3rd generation)
Older models like the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max will not receive iOS 26 and will remain on iOS 18 with limited security updates going forward.
iOS 26 Features: What’s New?
Under iOS 26, a new design called “Liquid Glass” appears, which adds more depth and motion to system menus, notifications, lock screen, and widgets, while the home screen layout isn’t changed. Apple has given the Photos and Camera apps new appearances to make them easier to use.
Apple's top feature is the extra work Apple Intelligence has done. All this makes it possible to enjoy smarter writing tools, improved message replies, generating images, and being suggested on various system tasks. But, the features require certain hardware and are not present on some models at the time of purchase.
Apple Intelligence: Limited to newer iPhones
Not every iPhone that supports iOS 26 will enjoy all the updates in AI features. Genmoji, upgraded photo editing, and latest Siri features can be used on any device with an A17 Pro chip or newer. Which means that access will only be granted to these models.
If you’re using an older but still compatible iPhone, you’ll get the new design and some system-wide improvements, but not the latest AI-driven features.
When will iOS 26 be released?
-
Developer beta: Available now
-
Public beta: Launching July 2025
-
Stable release: Expected in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 series
Should you upgrade your iPhone for iOS 26?
If you are after the full Apple Intelligence, pick an iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or from the iPhone 16 range. Although iOS 26 brings fresh improvements, some main features can be found only on iPhone 14 series or later.
Apple’s latest version works on iPhone SE (2nd gen and above) alongside iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and the new iPhone 16. Actually, the best AI technology is reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and all the iPhone 16 lineup, so newer hardware benefits the most from Apple’s progress.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.