iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max on Flipkart Discount: Exchange offers, and more

As the iPhone 17 series arrives in a few months, Flipkart is offering some of the best deals to date on the latest flagship Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Now is the right time when buyers who want to upgrade to a higher Apple model can enjoy massive price savings, exchange schemes, and bank discounts on different storage options. Here is an in-depth guide about ways you can save the most on Flipkart iPhone offers. Read further to get your desired iPhone at the best price!

iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart Discount

iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) costs Rs 9,900 less than Flipkart claims that it used to cost in the past ( Rs 1,19,900) and is currently available at Rs 1,09,900 which is an 8 percent discount on purchasing. The 256GB model has been priced at Rs 1,22,900 (was Rs 1,29,900), and all four colours (Black Titanium, White Titanium, Desert Titanium and Natural Titanium) are available with the discount. This depreciation in prices makes the iPhone 16 Pro more affordable to people who want to have the latest performance and camera technology of Apple.

Flipkart Discount: iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is also seeing significant price reductions. The 256GB model, originally priced at Rs1,44,900, is now available for Rs1,32,900, reflecting an 8% discount. Higher storage variants are also cheaper:

512GB: Now Rs1,57,900 (down from Rs1,64,900)

1TB: Now Rs1,77,900 (down from Rs1,84,900)

These discounts are especially appealing for users who want maximum storage and top-tier performance.

Flipkart Discount: Exchange offers

Buyers can also trade their old smartphones on the Flipkart exchange program and save more. Depending upon the model and state of your mobile phone you could save upto Rs 48150 on the purchase of your new iphone. This will be a fantastic deal to users who are getting rid of their older iPhones or high-end android based smartphones to lower the effective cost once again.

Bank and payment deals

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Up to Rs 4,000 off on eligible transactions.

Non-EMI Credit Card Payments: Flat Rs 2,000 discount.

Other Credit Card Payments: Up to Rs 3,000 off.

No-Cost EMI: Available across major banks, making it easier to spread the cost over several months.

These offers can be combined with the existing price cuts and exchange discounts for maximum benefit.

As the launch of the iPhone 17 line approaches, the discounts on the Flipkart iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max can be considered one of the best on the current release of the flagships of the company. If you want the Pro with its pro camera system or the Pro Max with that huge screen and storage, these deals make it cheaper to upgrade than ever before.

Flipkart Discount: Price Comparison Table

Model Storage Launch Price (INR) Flipkart Price (INR) Exchange Offer (Up to) Bank Discount (Up to) iPhone 16 Pro 128GB Rs1,19,900 Rs1,09,900 Rs48,150 Rs4,000 iPhone 16 Pro 256GB Rs1,29,900 Rs1,22,900 Rs48,150 Rs4,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB Rs1,44,900 Rs1,32,900 Rs48,150 Rs4,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB Rs1,64,900 Rs1,57,900 Rs48,150 Rs4,000 iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB Rs1,84,900 Rs1,77,900 Rs48,150 Rs4,000

Conclusion

It is the perfect moment to update to an iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max by getting an amazing deal in the offers provided by Flipkart. Price reduction, exchange, and bank discount are all options, buyers will be able to save thousands of rupees on the most advanced smartphones of Apple. Do it before it is too late, since these offers would most probably last until the next-generation iPhones are released.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.