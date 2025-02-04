iPhone 16 vs Galaxy S25: Which compact phone you should go for?

Samsung Galaxy S25 is here and its design is almost the same as the previous versions, but its internal upgrades make it different from the previous models. On the other hand, Apple's iPhone 16 is cheaper than the Galaxy S25 but has the same design and offers several hardware upgrades that make it better than the last generation.

For those who are confused about whether to opt for the fastest compact Android device or the latest iPhone, a short comparison is provided to help decide where to invest your money.

Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Comparison

Display

The Galaxy S25 sports a 6.2-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display that is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, whereas the iPhone 16 sports a slightly smaller 6.1-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and Ceramic Shield Glass. Both screens are excellent for video watching and gaming, but the Galaxy S25 has a higher refresh rate that would be more pleasing to read text or scroll through social media.

Performance and Software

The Galaxy S25 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, whereas the iPhone 16 comes with Apple's A18 chip. In theory, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is faster, but Apple's optimized software would mean users might not feel much difference in performance. Both devices run demanding applications and games without hiccups.

They support up to 512GB of storage and also support charging options, but the Galaxy S25 has a more significant 4,000mAh battery than that of the iPhone.

Running on One UI 7, based on Android 15, the Galaxy S25 integrates various AI features. The iPhone 16 runs on iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence. Many AI features are identical on both devices, but the Galaxy S25 enjoys unique advantages such as Gemini Advanced and an AI chatbot that can control a limited set of Samsung apps.

Raw processing power is what Galaxy S25 would excel, though software preference is what is bound to leave one satisfied on whichever device is selected.

Camera

The iPhone 16 retained the dual camera set-up like in its predecessor; the Galaxy S25 is mounted with a telephoto sensor which is not mounted on the iPhone model. A 50MP primary camera sits on the Galaxy S25 in addition to a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens fitted with 3x optical zoom.

In comparison, it has a 48MP and 12 MP ultrawide lens in iPhone 16 for dual cameras, and the same-quality images are acquired by both smartphone devices, except that the videos may be crispier in recording on the former.

The Galaxy S25 is better for users who are telephoto capability-driven. Conversely, if video recording is of prime importance and Apple's color science floats your boat, then the iPhone 16 would be a better option.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Apple iPhone 16: Which One to Pick?

The Galaxy S25 boasts Qualcomm's best mobile chipset, a large number of AI functionalities, and an excellent camera system. Yet, for a person who's already deep-rooted in Apple's ecosystem, the iPhone 16 with built-in Apple Intelligence might be a better choice for them.

The iPhone 16 might be worthwhile for people willing to switch their operating system, as it has a lower price of about ₹5,000 than that of the Galaxy S25 for people who are not interested in using a telephoto lens.

