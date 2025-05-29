iPhone 17 Air weight: Battle for the lightest flagship with Samsung

The iPhone 17 Air, according to a fresh report from GSMArena, will be lighter and smaller than any Apple flagship that has come before. By comparison, the Galaxy S25 Edge weighs 163 grams, while this latest model is much lighter. Earlier, people suggested the iPhone 17 Air would weigh between 145 and 150 grams, though now, most agree it is likely to be 146g. Just 17 grams separate these devices, but that difference can be felt in terms of the phone’s comfort and ease of carrying. Read further as we break down the concept of iPhone 17 Air weight for you.

iPhone 17 Air: Maybe a design for featherweight

The iPhone 17 Air may be lighter than its rivals, because Apple is said to use 7000-series aluminium in place of titanium for its frame. The reason the frame isn’t heavier ties back to its aluminium construction which also helps keep the phone's weight under 30 grams. The A19 chip and logic board, along with the single 48MP rear camera, the OLED display, the MagSafe system and the rest of the phone’s internal pieces add up to 70–75g in total. By being just 5.5mm slim, the phone is lighter as well as thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Although a 17g distinction seems not many on the spec sheet, it is very important in the top smartphone category, where being light and comfy matters. Apple’s decision to make its phone lighter than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge signals its determination to remain the lightest flagship, rather than give it up to Samsung. People using these phones are likely to find they feel lighter in daily use which aids one-handed operation and may decrease tiredness from extended use.

iPhone 17 Air Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Expected)

Feature iPhone 17 Air Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Weight 145–146g 163g Thickness 5.5mm 5.8mm Frame Material 7000-series aluminium (25–30g) Titanium Display 6.6-inch OLED, 120Hz Similar size, 120Hz (assumed) Rear Camera Single 48MP (5–7g) Multiple cameras (details vary) Front Camera 24MP Not specified Chipset & Logic Board Apple A19, 10–12g Not specified Battery Capacity ~2,800–2,900mAh, Si/C tech ~3,900mAh MagSafe & Electronics 10–12g Not specified Glass Back 15g Not specified Build Glass front & back, aluminium frame Glass front & back, titanium frame Notable Advantage Lightest and thinnest flagship, minimalist design Larger battery, more camera versatility

iPhone 17 Air: Expected features

Apple’s efforts to keep its laptops light do result in a few disadvantages. Rumour has it that the iPhone 17 Air will come with a smaller battery (approx. 2,800–2,900mAh), less than the Galaxy S25 Edge ps. On the other hand, Apple is using a high-tech silicon-carbon battery to keep battery life up even with the shrink in size. Since the iPhone 17 Air keeps a minimalist design, it might just have a single rear camera, while rivals may provide multi-camera setups.

Conclusion: Apple Vs Samsung

Apple, with its iPhone 17 Air, is showing that it won’t let Samsung’s slimmer phones go unchallenged as it’s aiming to do even better. The attention to detail and careful choices of materials prove Apple is always aiming to beat its rivals, even where the lead is small. Anyone who buys the iPhone 17 Air will discover that it’s both the slimmest and the lightest flagship phone available. Since both companies compete so fiercely, every difference, big or small, can make a huge difference to Apple.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.