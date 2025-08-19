iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks: The largest battery, next-gen magSafe, and advanced cooling unveiled

Apple is soon coming up with new iPhones. Apple is preparing to redefine battery standards with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, which leaked internal design images suggest will feature the largest battery ever fitted to an iPhone—over 5,000mAh. We believe Apple is clearly aiming at rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra by improving its endurance. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro on September 9, 2025, with premium design upgrades, an innovative MagSafe wireless charging system, and enhanced internal cooling. Read further to know about the iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks, the redesigned battery casing and vapour-chamber cooling.

iPhone 17 Pro Max battery: The largest capacity ever in an iPhone

Advertisment

The most attention-grabbing leak about the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery is its enormous size, over 5,000mAh, according to computer-aided design (CAD) renders. This is an improvement on previous Apple batteries many times over and endurance is now at best-in-class Android parity at last. But, according to tech sites such as 9to5Mac, a larger battery does not necessarily mean the battery life is proportionately improved, owing to issues of software and hardware optimisation of the battery in the real world.

iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks: MagSafe, metal-covered battery, and cooling

The leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications hint at a completely reworked internal design. The battery in itself also has a metal cover, a technology that was previously applied with the iPhone 16 Pro, here thought to have been refined on the Pro Max. This metal embellishment assists in heat dissipation and on a cell with a greater battery capacity is important. MagSafe coils are now re-designed to newer wireless charging and magnetic accessories.

Possibly the biggest under-the-radar innovation is space allocated for a vapour-chamber cooling system in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It is a highly advanced heat-sinking arrangement that extends well beyond mere heat sinks and may continue to perform thermally stable enough to sustain during gaming and 4K video recordings or wireless charging. The new feature makes Apple more directly comparable to the flagship Android phones which have already been equipped with sophisticated cooling.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, launch date, and series lineup

Media reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India will be approximately Rs1,64,900, with the base iPhone 17 starting at Rs89,900 and the iPhone 17 Air at around Rs95,000. Apple will unveil the whole iPhone 17 family on Sep 9, 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications

Feature iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Capacity Over 5,000mAh (largest ever) Cooling System Vapour-chamber advanced cooling MagSafe Technology Repositioned coils, metal-covered battery Processor Apple A19 Bionic (expected) Display 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED, 120Hz Cameras Triple rear camera, 48MP main, periscope telephoto (rumored) Storage Options 256GB, 512GB, 1TB OS iOS 18 (expected) Build/Durability Metal-cased battery, stronger internal layout Colours Black, Silver, Blue, Gold Price in India Rs1,64,900 (rumoured) Launch Date September 9, 2025

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery innovations for the modern user

The iPhone 17 Pro Max battery and its associated hardware upgrades signal Apple’s relentless push to make the iPhone more powerful, longer-lasting, and future-ready for power users. Metal battery casing and vapor-chamber cooling will leave overheating concerns and lifetime issues in the past. Apple is already providing the next level of excellence in premium smartphones with the incorporation of the next-gen MagSafe technology with the maximal battery capacity. As battery life takes center stage, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is ready to challenge rivals in both endurance and innovation.

For users, professional creators, and tech enthusiasts in India and abroad, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is emerging as the smartphone to watch—delivering the kind of battery breakthroughs and internal architecture improvements that haven’t been seen before in the iPhone lineup.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.