iPhone 17 Series: What to expect from Apple’s launch in September 2025

Long before the actual release later this year, the upcoming iPhone 17 series is attracting much attention. Apple is said to be introducing four iPhone models in 2024: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max (previously Plus) and with people buying less of the Plus models, Apple plans to stop manufacturing that variant.

iPhone 17 Series: Launch

It has been announced that the iPhone 17 family will come out on either September 11, 12 or 13, 2025, following the usual Apple autumn schedule. Among the phones in the lineup, you’ll find the iPhone 17 Air which is more compact and both Pro models are set to receive major updates.

iPhone 17 Series: Design

iPhone 17 keeps the familiar design while making a few small design changes.

The iPhone 17 Air comes with a thin body, just one rear camera and could be made with a titanium-aluminium frame.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max may feature a jump to a bold design, with the rectangular camera module sticking out on the right, a less bulky Dynamic Island and aluminum frames replacing titanium in most versions.

iPhone 17 Series: Display Upgrades

All four models are expected to feature larger OLED displays with 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates—a first for the standard and Air models.

Model Display Size Refresh Rate Notable Feature iPhone 17 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED, ProMotion iPhone 17 Air 6.6-inch 120Hz Ultra-slim, OLED iPhone 17 Pro 6.3-inch 120Hz Compact Dynamic Island iPhone 17 Pro Max 6.9-inch 120Hz Largest, brightest panel

iPhone 17 Series: Camera

Front Camera: All models are expected to get a new 24MP selfie camera with a six-element lens for sharper selfies and video calls.

Rear Cameras: iPhone 17 Air: Single rear camera. iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max: Triple 48MP setup (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto), with the Pro Max supporting up to 5x optical zoom and a redesigned camera island.



iPhone 17 Series: Performance

Chipset: All models will likely be powered by the next-generation A19 chip, promising improved efficiency and AI capabilities.

Software: Expected to ship with iOS 19.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, enhanced 5G, and possibly Apple’s new C2 modem.

iPhone 17 Series: Expected price

Though Apple still hasn’t shared the iPhone 17 prices, industry reports suggest the starting price for the iPhone 17 could be Rs.89,900. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to occupy a position next to the past Plus models, with a price range between Rs89,900 and Rs94,900, based on its specs. If you are interested in either iPhone 17 Pro or 17 Pro Max, the two may cost you Rs1,39,900 and Rs1,64,900, respectively, due to their upgraded features, improved build and advanced technology. Owing to rising manufacturing prices, new design ideas and worldwide changes in the supply chain, the iPhone 17 is expected to become a premium phone in India.

iPhone 17 Series: Specifications

Model Display Main Camera Front Camera Chipset Battery (est.) Frame Material Expected Price (India) iPhone 17 6.3" OLED Dual 48MP 24MP A19 ~3,300mAh Aluminum Rs79,900 (est.) iPhone 17 Air 6.6" OLED Single 48MP 24MP A19 ~2,800mAh Ti-Al Alloy TBA iPhone 17 Pro 6.3" OLED Triple 48MP (w/ telephoto) 24MP A19 Pro ~4,500mAh Aluminum Rs1,29,999 (est.) iPhone 17 Pro Max 6.9" OLED Triple 48MP (5x zoom) 24MP A19 Pro ~4,800mAh Aluminum Rs1,49,999 (est.)

Conclusion

Being a new model, the iPhone 17 series will appear with large screens, a fresh Air variant and significant improvements to the camera, as well as improvements to screens. Because of Apple’s new design, emphasis on photos and focus on high quality, many people will be closely following the launch of the iPhone 17 series next year.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.