iPhone 17e launch_ Specs, features, price in India, and everything you need to know

The next generation of the iPhone 17e is poised to make a huge difference in the line up of Apple when it prepares to launch in the spring. The 17e is positioned as the next development of the strategy implemented by Apple to produce a cheaper iPhone device since the success of iPhone 16e, which has led to the theory that this phone is released annually as the budget line of this smartphone. So, whether it is the iPhone 17e price in India, iPhone 17e specs, iPhone 17e launch date, we have all the information on the new iPhone 17. Read further to know all details about the iPhone 17e.

iPhone 17e Specs and features

Recent leaks and reports indicate that the iPhone 17e will be powered by Apple's latest chip, the A19 chip, which is a significant improvement compared to the A18 chip used in the iPhone 16e. The new processor is set to offer a drastic improvement in performance, particularly when it comes to AI and future Apple Intelligence updates, and this will also make the 17e one of the most productive low-cost iPhones ever. The device is speculated to have a 6.31 inches LTPO AMOLED, which performs to give colored images and smooth scroll.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17e is tipped to retain a single 48MP rear camera with support for 8K video recording, and a 24MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. Most probably the design will be identical to the iPhone 16e, have a notch with Face ID, and it is possible that it will lack the Dynamic Island this year. The other anticipated features would be 12GB of RAM, 256GB of memory, and a 4500mAh battery with fast and wireless charging. The phone will be powered by iOS 19, so purchasers can guarantee the up-to-date software experience and the security updates.

The possible connectivity is 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB-C. The phone shall also be dust and water resistant with IP68, hence highly durable.

iPhone 17e: Price in India

The iPhone 17e price in India is likely to begin at Rs64,990, which will make it a relatively cheap model with good performance characteristics. The concept of Apple to lead the mid-premium strata of the smartphone market also organically suggests such competitive pricing, and the 17e can provide a reasonable contest to the rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and OnePlus 13 Lite.

iPhone 17e: Launch date and availability

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and multiple tech news outlets, the iPhone 17e launch date is set for spring 2026. The product launch will form a portion of Apple's broader product event, which might also feature the launch of new M5 MacBook Pros, iPad, and an external monitor of Mac. Indian buyers can expect the iPhone 17e to be available soon after the global launch, with pre-orders likely to open within weeks of the announcement.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e

Here’s a clear comparison table for iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e based on the latest available and speculated specifications:

Feature iPhone 17e iPhone 16e Processor Apple A19 Bionic (Hexa Core, iOS 19) Apple A18 Bionic (Hexa Core, iOS 18) RAM Up to 12GB (expected) 8GB Storage Up to 256GB (expected) 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera 48MP (Enhanced, 8K video recording) 48MP (Standard, 4K video recording) Front Camera 24MP (expected) 12MP Display 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED (expected) 6.1-inch OLED Battery 4500mAh (expected), Fast Charging ~3561mAh, Fast Charging 5G Support Yes Yes Operating System iOS 19 iOS 18 Face ID Yes Yes Dynamic Island No No IP Rating IP68 IP68 USB-C Yes Yes Price (India) Rs 64,990 (expected) Rs 69,990 (launch)

Note: Some specifications for iPhone 17e are based on leaks and may be updated at launch. Storage and RAM options may vary by region.

Conclusion

It would seem that the iPhone 17e is becoming the most-convincing yet affordable iPhone Apple has made - with the top-end processor Apple still offers, i.e., A19 chip, high-quality display, and a decent set of camera functions combined with a competitive price range. As Apple continues to expand in the mid-premium market massively, it is assumed that the 17e could make a significant step into attracting new consumers and retaining its old favourites. If you have been wanting to get your hands on the best value iPhone 2026, iPhone 17e price in India, or iPhone 17e launch date, and you are not in a hurry to purchase it, this is one of the models to keep an eye on in spring.



