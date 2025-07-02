iQOO 13 new green colour strategy in India_ Price, features, and full specifications

iQOO is broadening the colour selections on its leader iQOO 13 smartphone in India officially, bringing another green screening beginning July 4, 2025. The iQOO 13 was initially released in December 2024, and it earlier featured Legend and Nardo Grey colours. The introduction of the new green colour brings about a different dimension of the lineup, and also serves the users who desire both stylish and best performance. Notably, the hardware configuration does not change in the green version and if all goes to plan it will be offered at the same price as the current range. Read further to know all details about the iQOO 13.

iQOO 13: Price in India and availability

The iQOO 13 green colour variant will be available for purchase on Amazon India from July 4, 2025.

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs54,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs59,999

iQOO 13: Specifications and features

Feature iQOO 13 Specifications Launch Date December 2024 (Green variant from July 4, 2025) Colours Available Legend, Nardo Grey, Green Display 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 1,800 nits peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset Gaming Chip Q2 dedicated gaming chip, supports 144fps gaming at 2K resolution RAM & Storage 12GB + 256GB / 16GB + 512GB Battery 6,000mAh, 120W wired fast charging Cooling System 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system Rear Camera Triple: 50MP Sony IMX921 primary + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto (2x optical zoom) Front Camera 32MP selfie camera Software Features Google Circle to Search, AI Erase Water & Dust Resistance IP68, IP69 ratings Dimensions 8.13mm thickness Operating System Android (with iQOO UI) Price in India Rs.54,999 (12GB+256GB), Rs.59,999 (16GB+512GB) Availability Amazon India, starting July 4, 2025 (Green variant)

iQOO 13:What is so special?

The iQOO 13 is a phone that will appeal to customers that want flagship specs, a high-end screen, and more. Being a flagship smartphone, it features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 144Hz 2K AMOLED display, triple 50MP camera setup, and 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and it is one of the best flagship phones in India. It is more attractive to the people who want to have both style and substance to those who prefer the new green colour.

iQOO 13 new green colour strategy

The iQOO 13 comes with its new green colour addition to make it look more attractive to customers especially in India, where it will serve as a replacement to old, yet common smartphone colours that the consumers usually get. This colorful accessory appeals to customers that prioritise the importance of personal taste and style and it helps in increasing the appeal of the device to the customers who put much emphasis on fashion. By matching the latest colour trends and offering more customisation options, iQOO not only increases its target audience but also adds the new energy to its colourful flagship series, which helps the company remain at the top of the minds of its competitors.



