iQOO 13 with 6,150mAh Battery: Is the iQOO 13 Worth the Hype?

Undoubtedly, the iQOO 13 is one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones to be released this year. The official launch date has yet to be announced by the Vivo sub-brand. But before then, online rumours concerning the phone's cost, features, and release date in India have appeared. The iQOO 13 is anticipated to have a Snapdragon chipset, just like the iQOO 12. A 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144 Hz is anticipated. It is expected that the iQOO 13 will have a 6,150mAh battery.

Reasons to Buy the iQOO 13

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

The iQOO 13 is anticipated to have the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, guaranteeing seamless performance for taxing activities such as multitasking and gaming.

Lots of RAM and Storage

You should be able to find enough room on the device for your programs, games, and movies with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Amazing Cameras

Triple Rear Camera Setup: It is speculated that the iQOO 13 will have three rear cameras: a 50 MP primary sensor, a 64 MP telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra wide lens.

Advanced Features

You may anticipate features like night mode, AI-powered photographic upgrades, and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Stunning Display

The iQOO 13 is probably equipped with a superior AMOLED screen that features vivid colours and deep blacks.

High Refresh Rate

A high refresh rate, potentially up to 144Hz, can deliver smoother scrolling and animations.

Long-Lasting Battery:

It is anticipated that the iQOO 13 will have a massive battery, providing all-day battery life even under demanding conditions.

Fast Charging

The gadget may support fast charging, which enables you to replenish the battery swiftly.

Sleek Design Premium Build

It is anticipated that the iQOO 13 will have a sleek, contemporary appearance and a premium design.

The leaked specifications for iQOO 13

According to reports, the iQOO 13 would include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 2K resolution. It is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC with up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It might have three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto camera leading the optical configuration. A 32-megapixel front camera could be included for taking photos and video chats. The source claims that an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor will be included with the iQOO 13. It will probably have a metal centre frame and a 6,150mAh battery that supports 100W rapid charging. It is anticipated to have an IP68-rated construction for resistance to dust and water. Perhaps the phone has a "Halo" light design.

India's iQoo 13 Price (Leaked)

According to SmartPrix, which quotes tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the iQOO 13's characteristics, pricing, and debut date in India are suggested. According to the rumour, the phone would be released in India sometime in December, most likely after its unveiling in China, between 1 December and 10 December. It can cost approximately Rs. 55,000 throughout the nation. The iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro were first introduced in China in November of last year, and they later made their way to India in December of 2023.

