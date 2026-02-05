iQOO 15R to debut in India with huge battery and slimmest smartphone design

The iQOO 15R India launch is confirmed for February 24, making it one of the most anticipated mid-range smartphones of 2026 with flagship-level performance and battery life. Placed as a performance-oriented gadget, the new smartphone is set to provide flagship-like quality with the competitive price of the middle-range. In the run-up to the official launch, iQOO has already refreshed its Amazon microsite, which has unveiled some of the most important specifications and design features that have stirred much anticipation among tech-minded people and mobile gamers.

iQOO 15R slimmest phone with 7600mAh battery

The iQOO 15R 7600mAh battery is the biggest highlight of the device and positions it as one of the longest-lasting smartphones in the Indian market. The most notable aspect of the iQOO 15R is the large 7,600mAh battery life, which iQOO boasts of being the slimmest smartphone in India with a battery capacity of 7,600mAh. Although this huge cell is packed, the device is only 7.9mm in thickness and weighs about 202 grams. The phone will feature 100W fast wired charging, which is to make sure that the gigantic battery capacity can be topped up quickly. Official teasers suggest that the battery life of users would be exceptional even in extreme situations of using the product throughout the day.

iQOO 15R: Flagship level performance

Powered by the iQOO 15R Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the phone is designed for heavy multitasking and competitive mobile gaming. The iQOO 15R will run on the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, giving it a phenomenal score of more than 3.5 million on AnTuTu benchmark. The phone has a triple-chip system which includes a special Q2 gaming chip that can minimize network latency by up to 20 percent when playing the popular title like BGMI, and it is a strong contender among mobile gaming players.

Display and camera specifications

The iQOO 15R display features a 1.5K AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, while the iQOO 15R camera setup is led by a 200MP primary sensor with OIS. The phone will come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate with a maximum brightness of 5,500 nits to ensure good visibility in the outdoors. There is a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32 MP selfie and video-calling camera, all photography features.

iQOO 15R price in India: Software and pricing

According to the Amazon microsite, the iQOO 15R price in India is expected to stay below Rs 50,000, targeting buyers looking for a high-performance gaming phone. The iQOO 15R will include Android 16-based OriginOS 6 default and iQOO will provide four large Android updates and six years of security updates. The device will come in the shades of Dark Knight black and blue. With a massive battery, powerful chipset and aggressive pricing, the iQOO smartphone India portfolio is set to get a major boost with the launch of the iQOO 15R. As indicated in the Amazon microsite, iQOO 15R will cost less than Rs50,000 in India and will compete directly with other smartphones such as the OnePlus 15R that starts at Rs47,999.



