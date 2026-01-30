iQOO 15R to debut in India as first R series gaming phone under Rs55000

Gaming-focused brand iQOO has confirmed the iQOO 15R Amazon launch in India on February 24, making it the first R-series phone powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with flagship-grade specifications. Gaming-oriented iQOO brand Vivo previews the 15R launching in India on February 24, 2026, on an Amazon microsite -first 'R' in the flagship range to appeal to under-Rs 55,000 buyers. Built based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 on 3nm with 3.5M + AnTuTu scores, has a 36% CPU and 46% NPU improvement in comparison to predecessors.

iQOO 15R gaming phone with beastly performance and storage

With over 3.5 million AnTuTu score, the iQOO 15R gaming phone targets heavy users who play BGMI, Call of Duty and Genshin Impact at high frame rates. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core chip supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage to experience a smooth gaming and multitasking experience. Anticipate OriginOS 6 to the Android 16 with IP68/IP69 life span - it suits the dust and monsoons.

iQOO 15R display features

The iQOO 15R display features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for eSports gaming and HDR streaming. With 6.59 inch flat AMOLED, 144Hz refresh, HDR10+ and high brightness, it is as close to immersive PUBG or streaming as possible. Square dual-camera module black and blue finishes are added to provide style.

200MP dual cameras with AI edge

On the imaging front, the iQOO 15R camera setup includes a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS and AI enhancements for portraits and low-light shots. 50mp main (probably Sony IMX921 with OIS) + 8mp ultrawide provide clear daylight and wide shots; 32mp selfie provides sharp video calls. The improvements of AI increase portraits and low-light.

7,600mAh endurance with 100W flash

The massive iQOO 15R battery of 7,600mAh supports 100W fast charging and is designed to last up to two days for gamers. A very large silicon-carbon battery will last 1.5-2 days, and will replenish in approximately 30 mins using 100W of wire charging- wireless is not yet available. Weighs 202g at 7.9mm thick.

The iQOO 15R price in India is expected to start at Rs47,999, positioning it as a strong contender for the best gaming phone under Rs55,000. At a price-tag between Rs 47,999 (12/256GB) to Rs 52,999 (12/512GB), iQOO 15R challenges flagships that have an exorbitant chipset value. Bestseller: Lasts longer than iPhone 17 and costs less than Rs 80000, February 24 on Amazon. As an iQOO new phone of 2026, the 15R undercuts premium flagships while offering similar chipset performance, making it a serious rival to phones costing over Rs80,000.

