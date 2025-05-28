iQOO Neo 10 pros & cons: What makes the latest iQOO phone unique?

India has officially welcomed the iQOO Neo 10 which is now the latest iQOO phone and a significant step up from the recently introduced Neo 10R. Its main goal is strong performance, a powerful battery and lower prices, letting the Neo 10 build strong interest in iQOO phones among people who play games or need high performance regularly. Read further to know about the iQOO Neo 10 pros & cons and what makes the latest iQOO phone unique!
What makes iQOO Neo 10 unique?
Here is what makes the latest iQOO Neo 10 unique.
Flagship power
The iQOO Neo 10 is India’s first phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, providing top performance for gaming, handling multiple tasks and running demanding games.
Features: Extreme battery & fast charging
The large 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charger in the Neo 10 help you sustain your power and charge up quickly whenever needed.
Immersive display
The phone’s display comes in at 6.78 inches and features a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as 1260p resolution which means you get vibrant, silky-smooth pictures whether you’re playing games or watching videos.
Versatile cameras
On the back is a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with an 8MP wide angle, plus a 32MP selfie camera.
Unique frame and special features
The phone includes Schott Xensation glass for protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP65 protection, stereo speakers and runs Android 15 right off the shelf
Pros and Cons
Pros
-
Industry-leading Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor for flagship performance12
-
-
Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display with high brightness and color accuracy17
-
-
-
Cons
-
-
Plastic back may not feel as premium as glass7
-
-
No FM radio6
-
Some rivals offer better HDR video recording
iQOO Neo 10: Specifications
|
Feature
|
Specification
|
Display
|
6.78-inch AMOLED, 1260 x 2800 px, 144Hz, HDR10+, 2000 nits peak
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm), Octa-core up to 3.3GHz
|
RAM
|
8GB / 12GB / 16GB (LPDDR5X)
|
Storage
|
128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.1)
|
Rear Cameras
|
50MP (Sony, OIS, f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)
|
Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.45), 4K video
|
Battery
|
7,000mAh, 120W fast charging, 7.5W reverse charging
|
Operating System
|
Android 15, Funtouch OS 15
|
Build & Colors
|
Schott Xensation glass, Plastic back, Inferno Red, Titanium Chrome
|
Other Features
|
In-display fingerprint, IP65, Dual stereo speakers, NFC, IR blaster
|
Dimensions/Weight
|
163.72 x 75.88 x 8.09 mm / 206g
iQOO Neo 10: Price in India
|
Variant
|
Price (Rs)
|
8GB + 128GB
|
31,999
|
8GB + 256GB
|
33,999
|
12GB + 256GB
|
35,999
|
16GB + 512GB
|
40,999
Pre-orders are open with additional bank discounts and offers available on Amazon and the iQOO online store. Sales begin June 2, 2025.
Conclusion
If you want an iQOO phone with the best features, flagship power, a big battery and high refresh rate at a good price, the iQOO Neo 10 is a great option. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz AMOLED screen are the key features that put this phone at the top of the mid-premium segment. The sacrifices in having no headphone jack and a plastic back are nothing compared to what you get from the phone and how much it costs.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.