iQOO Neo 10 pros & cons: What makes the latest iQOO phone unique?

India has officially welcomed the iQOO Neo 10 which is now the latest iQOO phone and a significant step up from the recently introduced Neo 10R. Its main goal is strong performance, a powerful battery and lower prices, letting the Neo 10 build strong interest in iQOO phones among people who play games or need high performance regularly. Read further to know about the iQOO Neo 10 pros & cons and what makes the latest iQOO phone unique!

What makes iQOO Neo 10 unique?

Here is what makes the latest iQOO Neo 10 unique.

Flagship power

The iQOO Neo 10 is India’s first phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, providing top performance for gaming, handling multiple tasks and running demanding games.

Features: Extreme battery & fast charging

The large 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charger in the Neo 10 help you sustain your power and charge up quickly whenever needed.

Immersive display

The phone’s display comes in at 6.78 inches and features a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as 1260p resolution which means you get vibrant, silky-smooth pictures whether you’re playing games or watching videos.

Versatile cameras

On the back is a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with an 8MP wide angle, plus a 32MP selfie camera.

Unique frame and special features

The phone includes Schott Xensation glass for protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP65 protection, stereo speakers and runs Android 15 right off the shelf

Pros and Cons

Pros

Industry-leading Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor for flagship performance12

Massive 7,000mAh battery with blazing-fast 120W charging26

Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display with high brightness and color accuracy17

Versatile camera system with OIS and 4K video recording26

Competitive pricing for the specifications offered129

Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage for power users68

Cons

No 3.5mm headphone jack67

Plastic back may not feel as premium as glass7

Only IP65 rating (not full waterproofing)67

No FM radio6

Some rivals offer better HDR video recording

iQOO Neo 10: Specifications

Feature Specification Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1260 x 2800 px, 144Hz, HDR10+, 2000 nits peak Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm), Octa-core up to 3.3GHz RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB (LPDDR5X) Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.1) Rear Cameras 50MP (Sony, OIS, f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) Front Camera 32MP (f/2.45), 4K video Battery 7,000mAh, 120W fast charging, 7.5W reverse charging Operating System Android 15, Funtouch OS 15 Build & Colors Schott Xensation glass, Plastic back, Inferno Red, Titanium Chrome Other Features In-display fingerprint, IP65, Dual stereo speakers, NFC, IR blaster Dimensions/Weight 163.72 x 75.88 x 8.09 mm / 206g

iQOO Neo 10: Price in India

Variant Price (Rs) 8GB + 128GB 31,999 8GB + 256GB 33,999 12GB + 256GB 35,999 16GB + 512GB 40,999

Pre-orders are open with additional bank discounts and offers available on Amazon and the iQOO online store. Sales begin June 2, 2025.

Conclusion

If you want an iQOO phone with the best features, flagship power, a big battery and high refresh rate at a good price, the iQOO Neo 10 is a great option. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz AMOLED screen are the key features that put this phone at the top of the mid-premium segment. The sacrifices in having no headphone jack and a plastic back are nothing compared to what you get from the phone and how much it costs.





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.