Subscribe

0

smartphones

iQOO Neo 10 pros & cons: What makes the latest iQOO phone unique?

India has officially welcomed the iQOO Neo 10 which is now the latest iQOO phone. Read further to know about the iQOO Neo 10 pros & cons and what makes the latest iQOO phone unique!

author-image
Preeti Anand
New Update
iQOO Neo 10 What makes the latest iQOO phone unique

iQOO Neo 10 What makes the latest iQOO phone unique

Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

India has officially welcomed the iQOO Neo 10 which is now the latest iQOO phone and a significant step up from the recently introduced Neo 10R. Its main goal is strong performance, a powerful battery and lower prices, letting the Neo 10 build strong interest in iQOO phones among people who play games or need high performance regularly. Read further to know about the iQOO Neo 10 pros & cons and what makes the latest iQOO phone unique!

 

What makes iQOO Neo 10 unique?

Here is what makes the latest iQOO Neo 10 unique.

Flagship power

The iQOO Neo 10 is India’s first phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, providing top performance for gaming, handling multiple tasks and running demanding games.

Features: Extreme battery & fast charging

The large 7,000mAh battery and 120W fast charger in the Neo 10 help you sustain your power and charge up quickly whenever needed.

Immersive display

The phone’s display comes in at 6.78 inches and features a 144Hz refresh rate, as well as 1260p resolution which means you get vibrant, silky-smooth pictures whether you’re playing games or watching videos.

Versatile cameras

On the back is a 50MP main camera with OIS, along with an 8MP wide angle, plus a 32MP selfie camera.

Unique frame and special features

The phone includes Schott Xensation glass for protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP65 protection, stereo speakers and runs Android 15 right off the shelf

 

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Industry-leading Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor for flagship performance12

  • Massive 7,000mAh battery with blazing-fast 120W charging26

  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display with high brightness and color accuracy17

  • Versatile camera system with OIS and 4K video recording26

  • Competitive pricing for the specifications offered129

  • Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage for power users68

Cons

  • No 3.5mm headphone jack67

  • Plastic back may not feel as premium as glass7

  • Only IP65 rating (not full waterproofing)67

  • No FM radio6

  • Some rivals offer better HDR video recording

 

iQOO Neo 10: Specifications

Feature

Specification

Display

6.78-inch AMOLED, 1260 x 2800 px, 144Hz, HDR10+, 2000 nits peak

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm), Octa-core up to 3.3GHz

RAM

8GB / 12GB / 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage

128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.1)

Rear Cameras

50MP (Sony, OIS, f/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

Front Camera

32MP (f/2.45), 4K video

Battery

7,000mAh, 120W fast charging, 7.5W reverse charging

Operating System

Android 15, Funtouch OS 15

Build & Colors

Schott Xensation glass, Plastic back, Inferno Red, Titanium Chrome

Other Features

In-display fingerprint, IP65, Dual stereo speakers, NFC, IR blaster

Dimensions/Weight

163.72 x 75.88 x 8.09 mm / 206g

 

iQOO Neo 10: Price in India

Variant

Price (Rs)

8GB + 128GB

31,999

8GB + 256GB

33,999

12GB + 256GB

35,999

16GB + 512GB

40,999

Pre-orders are open with additional bank discounts and offers available on Amazon and the iQOO online store. Sales begin June 2, 2025.

Conclusion

If you want an iQOO phone with the best features, flagship power, a big battery and high refresh rate at a good price, the iQOO Neo 10 is a great option. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,000mAh battery and 144Hz AMOLED screen are the key features that put this phone at the top of the mid-premium segment. The sacrifices in having no headphone jack and a plastic back are nothing compared to what you get from the phone and how much it costs.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: