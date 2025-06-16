iQOO Z10 Lite 5G to launch on June 18: Affordable 5G with big battery and camera

On June 18 th, iQOO will introduce its new, affordable 5G phone in India, the Z10 Lite 5G. Being a brand new model and available to Amazon customers, this new iQOO variant is raising the hype of bringing the substantial features of 50MP Sony camera and massive 6,000 mAh battery along with a reasonable price. iQOO wishes to provide the balance of the 5G smartphone with the ideal of giving good value to users without the deficiency of essential specifications. Read further to know the details of iQOO Z10 Lite 5G.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Features highlighted ahead of launch

The camera arrangement is one of the greatest attractions of the Z10 Lite 5G. The phone features a 50MP Sony default sensor that is placed in a slim vertical pill-like section and will most likely produce high-resolution and clear images in various light. On the front side it has a 5MP camera with 5MP primary camera that is more suitable to social media users and amateur photographers.

The other impressive feature is battery life. The battery of 6000mAh should support the user much longer, and its manufacturer promises up to 70 hours of music, 22 hours of video watching, and approximately 9 hours of gaming at a time. Even though the phone has support for 15W wired charging, this would suffice to the daily needs of most people.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Smooth performance and display

Z10 Lite 5G has a massive 6.74 inches LCD screen that supports a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes it more enjoyable to browse, stream, game, etc. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset combined with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage provides the promise of smooth multitasking and a stable experience in day-to-day tasks.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Other highlights

Runs on Android 15 out of the box

IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance

AI-powered photography tools like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance to improve image quality

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G: Should Indian users buy the latest iQOO smartphone?

Well yes! The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be available on June 18, and it is marketed as a low-cost phone with the power of 5G at an affordable price. It is fast, runs on a large battery, has a great camera and smooth display, which make it an appealing option to students, the younger professional and cost savvy consumers and those who seek good performance quality at a reasonable cost.

More details about the prices and special offers will be revealed as we reach the launch date, but, judging by the early information available, the Z10 Lite 5G will become one of the most powerful representatives of the inexpensive 5G smartphone category.

This release is part of iQOO to push forward with competitive smartphones with the right mix of performance, capabilities along with being affordable which goes well with the Indian population.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.