iQOO Z10 Lite 5G to launch in India: Big battery at a budget price is a deal breaker!

The iQOO Z10 series is being updated in India with the arrival of the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G which will launch on June 18, 2025. The brand is calling it “the biggest battery 5G smartphone that you can get under Rs10,000,” since it comes with a gigantic 6,000mAh battery. It also shows that the phone includes a dual-rear camera and can be purchased in blue and it has a Snapdragon chipset as its processor. At launch, this device will be available to buy from Amazon and the iQOO website. Read further to know what the bigger battery means for the latest iQOO smartphone.

What does a bigger battery in the iQOO Z10 Lite mean for users?

Having a 6,000mAh battery is much better than the 5,000mAh battery in the previous model. Those using the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will find it remains active for a whole day and can last two days for people who use it less. Streaming, gaming or taking lessons online? With the larger battery, you’ll be assured there is plenty of charge while you’re busy. Although the phone has a bigger battery, it will still be fairly slim and lightweight which makes it convenient for daily use.

iQOO Z10 Lite: Expected features and price

Though we are yet to get the official word, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G may have a 6.5 to 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and a camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. Most likely, the phone will arrive with Funtouch OS 15 which is built on Android 15 and will have a storage capacity of 128GB with 4GB or 6GB RAM to choose from. Since it is expected to launch at Rs.9,999, it makes 5G handsets with a large battery quite accessible in India.







Feature Expected Specifications Launch Date June 18, 2025 Expected Price Under Rs10,000 Display 6.6–6.74-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution, 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon (likely 4 Gen 2) or possibly MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM & Storage 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage Rear Camera Dual setup: 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 6,000mAh (segment’s biggest battery for sub-₹10,000 5G phones) Charging 15W fast charging (charger expected in box) Operating System Funtouch OS 15 (based on Android 15) Design/Colours Blue (more colours expected) Other Features Side fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers (expected), Amazon exclusive Availability Amazon.in and iQOO.com







Why does the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G stand out?

Strongest for its price: The 6,000mAh battery delivers excellent battery life among 5G phones in this price range.

Smart multitasking is possible and running out of power is not likely thanks to the Snapdragon chipset.

Enjoying the latest 5G is now more achievable as it comes with better features and costing less than you expect.

Conclusion

When it launches on June 18, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is expected to shake up the budget smartphone market. This phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that gives it a long battery life which is great for students and anyone who needs a phone for the whole day. Watch out for more details as iQOO reveals everything about the phone before it goes official.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.