iQOO Z10R launch in India_ Expected price, specifications, and features

The iQOO Z10R is set to be the next big mid-range launch in India, targeting buyers searching for the best phone under Rs.20000 and a balance of performance, display, and battery life. While iQOO hasn’t officially revealed all the details, leaks and early listings give us a strong idea of what to expect from this much-anticipated device. Read further to know about the iQOO Z10R launch in India.

iQOO Z10R: Expected specifications

Here are the expected specifications of the iQOO Z10R.

Display and design

iQOO Z10R is also said to have a giant screen of 6.77-inch 120Hz quad-curved OLED screen of 1080 x 2392 pixel resolution that provides exquisite picture quality and flicker-free scrolling experience- suitable to anyone who wants the best AMOLED display phone at under 20000. It is said that design is inspired by the Vivo v50 series, having a smooth camera module, the presence of Aura light, and a piece of plastic on the back, with curved edges to enhance ergonomics.

Performance and processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 is a subcell phone processor that hits the market in the mid-level category, and it is also used in the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Realme Narzo 80 Pro. The combination of 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage set, and this octa-core chipset indicate dependable performance in the area of multitasking and games. The phone has been seen on GeekBench with a single-core score of 1099 and multi-core score of 2989 which shows that the phone will perform very well in its category.

Camera features

In terms of photography, the iQOO Z10R is also rumoured to have a 50MP main camera with OIS along with 2MP depth sensor and 32MP selfie camera (there is a possibility that it may have a 50MP camera too) in the front. The cameras, both the front and the back ones, are anticipated to record 4K videos, hence making it one of the best camera phones under 20000.

Battery and charging

A standout feature is the massive 6800mAh battery (some leaks mention 6000mAh), with support for 67W or 90W fast charging—ensuring long usage and quick top-ups, perfect for heavy users and gamers.

Software and extras

Z10R will be powered by Funtouch OS 15, which is built on Android 15, the latest Android experience, and security update. Its connectivity features hub include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C and IR blaster and in-display fingerprint sensor. Another feature that will make the phone more durable is the splash and dust resistance.

iQOO Z10R: Price in India and launch date

The iQOO Z10R price in India is expected to start at around Rs18,990, making it a strong contender for the best value phone under 20000. The launch is rumored for August 11, 2025, and the device will compete directly with popular models like the Realme Narzo 80 Pro and Moto G86.

iQOO Z10R vs competition

With its combination of a 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7400 chipset, large battery, and OIS camera, the iQOO Z10R is positioned to challenge other mid-range bestsellers in India. It is also expected to be rebranded as the Vivo T4R for select markets, further expanding its reach.

Feature iQOO Z10R (Expected) Display 6.77" AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 RAM/Storage 8GB LPDDR4X / 128GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera 50MP (OIS) + 2MP Front Camera 32MP (possible 50MP) Battery 6800mAh, 67W/90W fast charging OS Android 15, Funtouch OS 15 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Security In-display fingerprint sensor Build Plastic back, curved edges Expected Price Rs18,990 Launch Date August 11, 2025 (expected)

With buyers in the market with a goal of identifying the best iQOO phone under 20000, the iQOO Z10R is likely to provide a top-end one at mid-range costs. It should be one of the most popular models of its segment in 2025 due to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, powerful Dimensity 7400 CPU, large battery, and OIS camera.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.