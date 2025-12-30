Is now the best time to buy the Pixel 9 Pro for Rs87500?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is already at one of its lowest yearly costs and to the majority of purchasers it is a great chance to acquire it instead of delaying. The Pixel 9 Pro price in India has dropped to Rs 87,500 on Amazon, making it one of the most attractive flagship deals heading into 2026. With a nearly Rs 22,000 Pixel 9 Pro discount in India, this pricing tier is unlikely to return once stocks thin out. It was initially priced at Rs1,09 999 in India and is currently at Rs87,500 on Amazon, which is a fairly uncommon upscale Pixel deal just before 2026.

Pixel 9 Pro deal breakdown

This Google Pixel 9 Pro deal combines a rare direct price cut, bank discounts, and exchange offers rarely seen on current-generation Pixels. The existing Amazon pricing system is as follows:

Direct discounted price: Rs88,890 which is a flat reduction of approximately Rs21,000-Rs22,600 of the launch price.

Bank promotions: Rs1,500 off with any of their cards, which makes the effective price approximately Rs87,500.

Exchange offer: Rs44,450 value on an old device, brand, model, and condition may decrease the out-of-pocket cost by a significant margin, on a newer high-end model, provided you have one to trade in.

The Pixel 9 Pro exchange offer can further reduce the effective cost by up to Rs 44,450, depending on your old device.

EMI plans: EMIs begin at approximately Rs4,268 monthly, depending on either additional interest or processing charges subject to the terms of your bank.

This is essentially a flagship Google phone with direct discount, bank offer and exchange value, as such.

The Pixel 9 Pro Amazon offer currently includes bank card discounts and exchange bonuses, bringing the effective price to Rs 87,500.

Is this the best time to buy the Pixel 9 Pro?

For buyers wondering if this is the best time to buy Pixel 9 Pro, the year-end discount window answers with a clear yes. As a timing, this window towards the end of the year and the beginning of 2026 is usually the time when, by this point the hype surrounding the launch has faded and first major price offers took place. The new generation of Pixels remains several months away, meaning that you are not about to be purchasing just prior to an update. Amazon and other sites attempt to sell more expensive stock than Republic Day and early-year deals cycles, when the prices can vary, but will not always drop below a 22K direct drop of a current-gen Pixel.

When you want a high-end camera phone and a squeaky-clean Android, with long-term maintenance at a better price, this promotional period is already highly desirable and waiting will only bring slight further savings with the cost of holding on to the purchase.

When you want a high-end camera phone and a squeaky-clean Android, with long-term maintenance at a better price, this promotional period is already highly desirable and waiting will only bring slight further savings with the cost of holding on to the purchase.







Google Pixel 9 Pro: Specifications

Even with the price reduction, the Pixel 9 Pro is a contemporary flagship in core hardware:

Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz refresh, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, that will provide you with a smooth and bright display in the sun and a smooth display that lets you consume content outdoors.

Chipset and memory: The Google Tensor G4 with AI and imaging tuning, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is plenty enough to perform serious multitasking, app and media volume.

Battery and charging: 4,700 mAh battery and 45W fast charging, which will allow you to have about a full day of mixed use with fairly quick top-ups.

Cameras: 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom gradually coupled with Google computational photography are a triple rear setup to capture clear and detailed photos with the best low-light qualities. There is also a 42MP front camera.

Even at the discounted price, Pixel 9 Pro specifications such as the Tensor G4 chip, LTPO OLED display, and triple cameras remain flagship-grade.

With Google’s computational photography and 5x optical zoom, the Pixel 9 Pro is arguably the best camera phone under 90000 in India right now. To creators, and those that focus more on cameras, we think this hardware and Google software processing would make the Pixel 9 Pro especially interesting at the new price.

Should you buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro now?

The cut+bank offer is already a "steal deal" on a current-generation Pixel, even with an effective Rs22000 cut. It could not be done at a large scale since there are most likely additional reductions, but those might have to be slow and at a rate of limited-stock or exchange-intensive promotion as opposed to a general and stable price repositioning.

This makes the Pixel 9 Pro one of the strongest flagship Android phone deals available before Republic Day sales. And in case you intend to spend 2-3 years using the phone and appreciate the quality of the camera, AI functionality and clean hardware, now would be a quite acceptable moment to use the discount as opposed to not feeling certain about the discounts happening later. In the case you feel okay with the approximate price of a used Pixel 9 Pro at a price of Rs87.5K and can take the advantage of bank or exchange promotions, this is a good purchasing moment of the Pixel 9 Pro.





