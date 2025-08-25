Phone by Google: Know about the changes in Pixel 10 Series from Pixel 9 Pro

Phone by Google is back with an exciting lineup of new models that are already stirring anticipation across the tech world. As a long time fan of Google innovation, I am truly excited about the next–and you should be as well. Google has continually been a leader in terms of integrating smart AI into smartphone hardware, and the new Pixel phones are no exception. The recent launch opens a new chapter in the Pixel story with the first models powered by TSMC-made Tensor G5 chipsets, now available for pre-order. It will start shipping three of the models next week, but the foldable would take place in early October. Provided with competitive prices, and trade-in incentives of up to 250 Euros, these new Pixels will incite use by offering to enable them to experience the future of mobile technology.

Phone by Google refreshes its flagship line with Tensor G5 Chipset

Google’s new Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro mark a departure from previous generations by introducing the Tensor G5 chipset manufactured by TSMC. This is a big shift-it is expected to improve efficiency and processing power, allow the handsets to handle Artificial Intelligence processes and daily operations with ease. The shipment of various new models beginning August 28 is an indication of the confidence that Google has in this new Silicon where Pixel series is concerned.

Google Pixel 10: The first Vanilla Pixel with a Telephoto lens

For the first time, the Phone by Google Pixel 10 adds a telephoto lens to the standard model, a feature previously reserved for Pro devices. Nonetheless, Google has compromised slightly by changing the size of the main camera sensor and ultra-wide-angle camera sensor to 1/1.31 inches and 20 megapixels respectively. This alteration may put off some photography enthusiasts, yet it increases adaptability to more-average users who want telephoto zoom without making the leap to the Pro line.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Still a strong competitor for AI and imaging

Comparing the Pixel 10 to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 9 Pro remains a solid choice for those prioritising raw camera capability. The bigger sensors and ultra-wide resolution on the Pixel 9 Pro continue to be enticing under serious photography graphics. Its combination of performance and the sophistication of its camera keeps it relevant meanwhile the new generation settles in.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL: Premium features and enhanced performance

The Google Pixel 10 Pro starts at around €200 more than the vanilla model but justifies its price with enhanced features, including the larger 1/1.31” main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor (compared to 13MP in the Pixel 10), and a superior telephoto camera with 5x zoom powered by a 48MP sensor. The Pro variant further comes with a better LTPO OLED display with a higher resolution (1280p+), as well as having an optional 16GB of RAM compared to 12GB in the Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL takes it a step further with an even larger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED and even a larger 5,200mAh battery with an even faster 45W wired charging, and 25W wireless charging. Unlike the rest of the Pixel models, the Pro XL does not come in 128GB; the lowest option is at 256GB, and this model is a perfect fit for power users who need plenty of space.

Feature Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Processor Tensor G5 Tensor G5 Tensor G5 Tensor G5 Main Camera Sensor Large 1/1.31” sensor Smaller sensor than Pixel 9 Pro Large 1/1.31” Sony sensor Large 1/1.31” Sony sensor Ultra-wide Camera High resolution Lower resolution (13MP) High resolution (48MP) High resolution (48MP) Telephoto Lens Yes, moderate zoom First vanilla Pixel with telephoto Superior 5x zoom with 48MP sensor Superior 5x zoom with 48MP sensor Display High-end OLED OLED LTPO OLED (1280p+, higher resolution) LTPO OLED (6.8-inch, 1344p+) RAM Up to 12GB Up to 12GB Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Battery Standard Slightly larger Similar size (4870mAh) Larger, 5200mAh Charging Wired charging Wired charging 30W Wired, 15W MagSafe Qi 2 wireless 45W Wired, 25W Qi 2 wireless Storage Options Multiple Multiple Multiple Starts from 256GB Price Range (Starting) Competitive About €900 About €1100 About €1300 Release Date Available Shipping from August 28 Shipping from August 28 Shipping from August 28 Foldable Model Not available Not available Not available Plus Pixel 10 Pro Fold launching October



Price and pre-order details for Phone by Google Pixel 10 series

The Pixel 10 series is available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to start the week of August 28. Google also offers trade-in bonuses up to €250 when you send in an old device. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold will follow in early October, completing the new family lineup.

Pixel vs. Competition: How Phone by Google stands out

While Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series competes strongly with smaller size and competitive pricing, the new Phone by Google models differentiate themselves through AI-driven photography, advanced Tensor G5 performance, and magnetic Qi 2 charging. The 48MP sensor in the Pixel 10 Pro means that it achieves better zoom performance than most competitors, making it an ideal phone to an individual who is interested in having the best camera technology in its flagship phones.

With Phone by Google’s latest offerings, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 series, users can expect a blend of innovation, AI power, and refined camera hardware. With these phones Google is not only keeping up the Pixel name but also raising the stakes as it draws the future of mobile photography and AI integration. I truly feel the Phone by Google Pixel 10 series should be a hit among users, thanks to its blend of powerful AI capabilities, advanced camera technology, and refined design. Personally, I look forward to how these breakthroughs will improve the everyday smartphone experience, including in photography, as well as productivity features. I am excited to check out these phones in person and report back to people who are interested in upgrading.



