March 2026 has emerged as the busiest month for smartphone launches in India, led by the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Google’s Pixel 10a launch and Xiaomi 17 series debut around MWC 2026. The Galaxy S26 flagship series was released by Samsung in the first quarter of 2026, Google released Pixel 10a as a low-end success in February, and Xiaomi released the 17 line in February 28. In March, Honor, Nothing, Apple, Motorola and POCO launched varied products, ranging between foldables, AI innovations, and value flagships.

Nothing Phone 4a: Glyph Bar Refresh

Nothing Phone 4a launch on March 5 refreshes the brand’s mid-range strategy with a brighter Glyph Bar, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and Android 16. The Phone 4a is also believed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which is a decent powerhouse that can support the middle-income users looking to have efficient and smooth performance. It will have a minimum memory and storage of 8GB and 128GB respectively. Listing Android 16 as the operating system and Nothing OS as the topmost layer, the phone will probably have a minimum of three years of significant updates related to Android in its software, prioritising software stability and a purified user experience.

Apple iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e in India targets budget-conscious Apple users with the new A19 chip and improved neural AI performance. The iPhone 17e (replacing 16e) at the Apple Experiences event on March 4, 2021 has new features: A19 chip, more powerful neural AI, MagSafe improvements, and 15W charging. The iPhone 17e A19 chip is expected to deliver flagship-level performance for gaming, photography and long-term iOS updates. Internally, the iPhone 17e is expected to be powered by Apple A19 chip with 8GB RAM and minimum storage of 256GB and provide flagship performance in daily life, gaming and extended software updates.

Honor Magic V6

The Honor Magic V6 foldable positions itself as India’s most durable premium foldable with a massive 6,660mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. In the most recent release, just before MWC 2026, Honor releases the Magic V6 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and a huge 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery (80W wired/66W wireless). It has an IP69 rating, crease-less LTPO display (up to 6000 nits) and triple 50MP Lens on the back (periscope telephoto) and two 20MP Lenses on the front. Slimming plays with the thinnest foldable stylus.

Honor Robot Phone

Honor Robot Phone introduces AI-powered gimbal tracking, marking one of the boldest experimental smartphone designs revealed at MWC 2026. Honor presents its Robot Phone on March 1, and it has a gimbalL (pop-out robotic arm) that can track and stabilize and compose its images. It works like a personal cameraman and is powered with the help of YOYO AI which has emotional perception. Specs to be confirmed, but expect flagship internals in MWC.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion blends curved OLED design with a massive 7,000mAh battery, targeting value flagships in India. On March 6, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will be available on Flipkart with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, 6.78-inch curved 1.5K OLED (144Hz, 5,200 nits HDR10+) with 7,000mAh battery (68W) and triple rear (50MP Sony LYT-710 main).

POCO X8 Pro Series

The POCO X8 Pro series focuses on extreme battery capacity and Dimensity processors, making it a strong mid-range performance option for Indian buyers. The Poco X8 Pro specifications are expected to include a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor, AMOLED display and high-refresh-rate panel aimed at gamers. The Poco X8 Pro is most likely a rebranding of Redmi Turbo 5 which has recently been released in China. That phone has a 6.59 inch AMOLED with a dual rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage that is specifically targeted at gamers and heavy users.

March will bring Foldables, artificial intelligences, low-priced A19s, and battery monsters, ideal upgrades at all price points. From foldables in India to AI smartphones and value flagships, March 2026 smartphone launches signal a major shift in design, performance and pricing strategies.

