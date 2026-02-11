Poco X8 Pro certified globally_ Price, specs and Redmi Turbo 5 connection revealed

The Poco X8 Pro launch appears imminent as fresh Poco X8 Pro leaks and certifications suggest it could be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 5 with a powerful Dimensity chipset and massive battery. Poco has a second mid-range powerhouse, the Poco X8 Pro, which almost appears to be in the prime time, with certifications, leaks, and even a sight of an official site giving a reasonably clear picture of what to expect. As a performance-oriented 5G phone, it is highly expected to be an official rebranding of the Redmi Turbo 5 in China, which will have its strong chipset, large battery and rapid charging capabilities.

Poco X8 Pro certification hints at imminent launch

The Poco X8 Pro certification listings in South Korea and Thailand indicate that the global launch is approaching. Poco X8 Pro was recently registered in South Korea in the RRA certification database with the model number 2511FPC34G where Xiaomi Communications was marked as the manufacturer and the SAR value was 0.863 / 1.6 W / kg. Although this filing does not reveal specific hardware, these approvals are typically considered to mean a device is about to be launched in international markets. Thailand has also seen the same model appearing on the NBTC database and this proves the Poco X8 Pro branding. It is reported that the phone may be released in March, probably with a Poco X8 Pro Max, and rumors exist that it might come with a special Iron Man Edition to enthusiasts.

Poco X8 Pro price in India

Based on European pricing leaks, the Poco X8 Pro price in India could start around Rs 40,000 for the base variant. To further support this rumour, the Poco X8 Pro was momentarily posted on the official regional Xiaomi site in Belgium, and the pricing in Europe was indicative. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model was priced at EUR 399 (approximately Rs43,000), whereas the 8GB + 512GB and 12GB + 512GB models were priced at EUR 449 (approximately Rs48,000) and EUR 479 (approximately Rs51,000) respectively. The phone will come in at least the black, white, and green colour finish options, which will provide buyers with a combination of both traditional and new finishes.

Poco X8 Pro expected specs: A rebranded Redmi Turbo 5?

The Poco X8 Pro specifications are expected to include a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor, AMOLED display and high-refresh-rate panel aimed at gamers. The Poco X8 Pro is most likely a rebranding of Redmi Turbo 5 which has recently been released in China. That phone has a 6.59 inch AMOLED with a dual rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage that is specifically targeted at gamers and heavy users.

Another advantage is battery and durability: its Redmi Turbo 5 has an enormous 7,560mAh cell with 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, and multiple IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings of dust and water resistance. The Poco X8 Pro battery is tipped to be around 7,560mAh with 100W fast charging, making it one of the biggest batteries in its segment. When Poco brings these specs on board unchanged, the Poco X8 Pro might make one of the strongest case performance phones in its bracket, particularly to those that value speed, stamina, and durability. With multiple Poco X8 Pro leaks and certifications now public, the Poco X8 Pro launch in India could happen as early as March.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.