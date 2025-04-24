Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What sets it apart from other Moto phones?

Motorola phones are famous for delivering solid value, practical features, and reliable performance, especially when it comes to the Moto and Edge series. Motorola has a reputation for being one of the pioneers of mobile technology, with user friendly designs and unique software experiences such as handy gestures and customisation options through the Moto app, as well as comfortable feel, long lasting build quality and a good balance between affordability and innovation. The latest entrant to this lineup is the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which aims to live up to the brand’s legacy of mingling smart features, classy looks and everyday dependable use. Here are the reasons why the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is special and how it outshines other Moto phones.

Quad-Curved P-OLED display

Motorola’s mid-range lineup has its first 6.67-inch quad curved P-OLED screen on the Edge 60 Fusion. Unlike the flatter displays on cheaper models like Moto G series, this design provides an immersive viewing experience with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and 4,500 peak brightness. It is drop and scratch resistant thanks to the Gorilla Glass 7i protection and MIL-STD-810H certification, which is a rarity in its price range.

Eco leather design & IP68/IP69 rating

The Edge 60 Fusion has a premium silicone polymer (eco leather) back and titanium grade aluminum frame, ditching plastic, and making the phone feel luxurious, a trait missing from the Edge 50 Pro. With an IP68/IP69 rating, it is dustproof, and can withstand high pressure water jets and submersion up to 1.5 meters.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 performance

The Edge 60 Fusion is powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset (Dimensity 7400 in India), and provides smooth multitasking and gaming performance. With 12GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage,it is more efficient in CPU than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 powered Edge 60 Stylus, and is therefore better for heavy apps.

5,200mAh battery with smart optimisation

It has a bigger 5,200mAh battery than the Edge 60 Stylus’s 5,000mAh cell, and supports 68W wired charging (but wireless charging is absent). Motorola has also optimised the software to allow for longer screen-on time compared to older models like the Edge 40 Fusion1.

Camera: Balanced performance

Not flagship grade, but daytime photography is reliable with the 50MP main camera (2160p video) and 13MP ultrawide lens. However, the Edge 60 Fusion does not have a telephoto lens, but it does make up for it with Dual Pixel PDAF and HDR10+ video recording, which are missing from budget Motorola phones.

Android 15 & upgrades

Android 15 is what the Edge 60 Fusion ships with and it promises 2 major OS updates, like Motorola’s premium devices. The Edge 60 Fusion is a better long term investment as cheaper models like the Moto G54 5G receive fewer updates.

The reasons other Motorola phones don’t appeal Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The Moto G Series is built with plastic, weaker chipsets (such as a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1), and lower IP ratings.

Heavier (191g), Gorilla Glass 3 instead of 7i, and less efficient Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip.

Edge 50 Pro: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, eco leather not included, and lower brightness display.

Pricing & availability

The Edge 60 Fusion is priced at around Rs.27,990 and undercuts rivals like the Nothing Phone (3) and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ with better build quality. Available in Blue, Gray, Green, and Pink, it’s got a 512GB storage variant for power users.

Verdict

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion fills the gap between affordability in the mid range and flagship like durability. It stands out for its quad curved display, eco leather design, and IP68/IP69 rating while delivering premium features without the premium price tag that no other Motorola phone offers at this point.

