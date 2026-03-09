Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price in India starts at Rs26999_ 7000mAh battery and Snapdragon chip

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launch in India strengthens Motorola’s position in the mid-premium smartphone segment with a focus on camera performance, battery life, and premium design. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has been launched in India that has reinforced its position in the mid-premium segment, and is distinctly focused on camera innovation, battery life, and design. It is placed between the affordable flagships and the upper mid-range phones to attract the users, who desire a stylish all-rounder with good photography and long life.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price in India starts at Rs26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version, and Rs32,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sold in India will start selling Mid-March 12 at Flipkart, Motorola online shop, and major offline stores. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Flipkart sale begins on March 12, with the smartphone also available through Motorola’s official website and offline retail stores. The phone costs Rs26,999 and Rs29,999 as the 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB versions respectively and Rs32999 as the highest end version with 12GB + 256GB.

Under the launch offers, customers with HDFC or Axis Bank credit cards will have an instant discount of just flat Rs 2000, which in effect reduces their initial cost to Rs 24999. A deal is also made sweeter by an extra Rs 2000 exchange bonus which is given to those users dealing in older devices. Motorola also includes an 18-month subscription of Google Gemini Pro valued by the company at Rs 35100 as a value addition on the software and artificial intelligence front.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Sony LYTIA 710 camera phone

With its Sony LYTIA 710 camera, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion positions itself as a strong camera phone in the mid-premium segment. The core of the Edge 70 Fusion is its camera system. Motorola is also promoting the first 50 MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation under this price segment. Combined with a f/1.8 aperture and the MotoAI processing, the camera is aimed at providing superior texture detail, motion capture and dynamic range in photos and videos. It is also Pantone certified in colour and more natural skin colours. Supplementing the primary camera will be an ultra-wide lens of 13MP that has a 120-degree field of view but doubles as a macro camera to capture short shots. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera will allow taking sharp selfies and video calls, and the three cameras, including rear and front, will allow recording 4K HDR video.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Design, display, and performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is designed to deliver smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-powered features. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion supports its claims of camera credibility by an upscale design. It has a linen-like finish on the back panel, which makes it feel soft and more textile but its profile is slim, 7.99mm and its weight is only about 193 grams. The phone features three colours namely by Pantone, which include Blue Surf, Country Air, and Silhouette. Another advantage is durability, whereby it has IP68 and IP69 ratings on dust and waterproof, and MIL-STD-810H shock protection.

The device has a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED display with 144Hz and HDR10+ capability, a 1.5K resolution, and a maximum of 5,200 nits peak brightness on the front side, with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device is operating on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. On the software platform, the Edge 70 Fusion is available as Android 16 and Motorola offers three major Android updates and five years of security patches.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 7000mAh battery

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion stands out as a 7000mAh battery smartphone, offering up to 52 hours of usage on a single charge according to the company. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has an unusual combination of a slim frame with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, an updated technology capable of operating on a higher concentration of energy without physically expanding the phone. Motorola boasts of a battery capacity of 52 hours on a single charge. In the event that it requires a recharge, there is 68W TurboPower fast charging available, and the company claims that 10 minutes of charging can restore the necessary power supply to last an entire day of normal usage.

Why Motorola Edge 70 Fusion matters in India’s mid-premium market

Key Motorola Edge Fusion features include a 144Hz AMOLED display, Sony LYTIA camera, Android 16 software, and a slim premium design. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion offers an impressive combination of a sophisticated camera system, high-refresh AMOLED screen, a powerful battery, a modern operating system, and a sophisticated design, making it an attractive company to users willing to move to the mid-premium market. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launch in India reflects the growing demand for feature-rich smartphones that balance flagship features with competitive pricing. With these specifications, the device targets buyers looking for a mid premium smartphone in India that combines strong camera performance with long battery life.

