Motorola Moto G86 5G: Launch, price, leaked specs, and upgrades

Motorola is preparing to release the Moto G86 5G in India, and the G series popular phone line is getting a new model that offers substantial improvements over the Moto G85 5G of last year. Having recently received its BIS certification as well as having been leaked numerous times, interest is surrounding this mid-range competitor. This is all you need to know about the possible release, price, specs, and the upgrades that the Moto G86 5G will have.

Motorola Moto G86 5G: Launch

Moto G86 5G has been spotted on the BIS certification site (model XT2527-5), indicating that the phone is soon going to launch in India. Various rumours and leaks indicate that Motorola will present the device in July of 2025. The company has not announced the date officially yet, however, everything indicates that the launch will take place in the nearest weeks.

Motorola Moto G86 5G: Expected price in India

Leaked prices suggest the Moto G86 5G will cost approximately Rs20,000 in its base configuration, positioning it as a solid value offering in the mid-range 5G smartphone market. This makes it competitive to other brands with similar specs.

Motorola Moto G86 5G: Leaked specifications

Feature Moto G86 5G (Expected) Moto G85 5G (Predecessor) Display 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED, 120Hz, 4,500 nits, Gorilla Glass 7i 6.56-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, FHD+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Snapdragon 695 RAM & Storage Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX766 (OIS) + 8MP ultrawide 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP 16MP Battery 5,100–5,200mAh, 33W fast charging 5,000mAh, 33W OS Android 15 (out-of-the-box) Android 14 Build & Durability Gorilla Glass 7i, IP52 splashproof Polycarbonate, IP52 Other Features Side fingerprint, Face unlock, Dual SIM, 5G Same

Motorola Moto G86 5G: Upgrades over Moto G85 5G

Display: The G86 5G gets an improved and larger 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, which should result in a more engaging visual experience and improved outdoor visibility.

Performance: The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and up to 12GB RAM should provide a better experience with multitasking, gaming, and general responsiveness than the Snapdragon 695 and 8GB RAM on the G85.

Camera: The new 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS should translate to clearer and more stable photographs, particularly in dim situations whereas the 32MP selfie camera is a much-needed improvement when it comes to video chats and self-portraits.

Battery: All-day use is guaranteed with a slightly larger battery (up to 5,200mAh), which is charged with 33W fast charging.

Software: It comes with Android 15 pre-installed, the very latest features and security updates.

Design & Durability: Gorilla Glass 7i and splashproof rating IP52 make it more durable and fit to face everyday wear and tear.





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.