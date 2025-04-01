New Smartphone Launches: iqoo z10, oneplus 13 mini, motorola edge 60 fusion

It has been an exciting month for smartphone lovers as several top smartphones have hit the market in March 2025. There have been a lot of choices from the launch of the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 in India to the arrival of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Nothing Phone 3a and Poco F7 series. The Google Pixel 9a, a less expensive version of the flagship Pixel line, was also introduced. With the competition heating up, April 2025 is set to see even more New Smartphone Launches, with brands ready to launch their best phone to date. There are so many new phone launches like iqoo z10, oneplus 13 mini, motorola edge 60 fusion and more to take place in April 2025. So let’s see what is most expected for next month's smartphones? Here is a list of New Smartphone Launches for the month of April.

New Smartphone Launches for the month of April

This list of new smartphone launches for the month of April 2025 has the official launch dates and other details along with expected features.

Oppo Find X8 series

The OPPO Find X8 offers a balanced package featuring a neat design. Hasselblad Master Camera System in the phone provides the ability to capture exceptional zoom photos.

Official Launch Date

OPPO Find X8s, Find X8s+, and Find X8 Ultra will be available in China on April 10, 2025.

Massive Battery & Fast Charging

6,000mAh battery on the Find X8 Ultra for all-day power.

Support for super fast charging in order to rapidly minimize downtime.

Flagship-Level Camera System

X8 Ultra: 50MP Quad Camera Setup (50MP + 50MP + 200MP + 50MP) for amazing photography.

Advanced AI powered image processing.

Performance

Look for X8 Ultra: Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU for high-end performance.

X8s & X8s+ including MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, expected to be efficient and fast.

Premium Display

Find X8 Ultra comes with 2K LTPO OLED screen for ultra clear visuals and smooth refresh rates.

Compact & Flagship Choices

X8s are OPPO’s compact flagship device for those who want a smaller yet powerful phone.

A well balanced flagship with high end specs, find X8s+.

Vivo X200 Ultra

The Vivo X200 Ultra will launch in April as a camera leader with dedicated side shutter control and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens supported by two imaging chips for better processing.

Expected April 2025 Launch

Vivo X200 Ultra will be launched in April 2025 (exact date not confirmed).

Camera System

First Vivo smartphone with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens for unmatched zoom capabilities.

Triple-camera setup for pro-level photography.

Improve image processing and reduce night capabilities via twin independent image chips (VS1 & V3+).

Flagship Performance

High speed multitasking and gaming with Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

AI-powered optimizations for smooth performance.

High-Quality Display

The top tier OLED display with high refresh rate for the best visual experience.

Long-Lasting Battery & Fast Charging

Massive battery for extended usage.

Support for ultra fast charging for decreasing downtime.

Next-Gen Vivo Ultra Smartphone

It’s designed for photographers, content creators and power users who demand the best.

OnePlus 13 Mini

The upcoming smartphone appears to be a game-changer in the market for those who favor compact powerful devices although its official naming remains uncertain.

Expected Launch Next Month

Due to make its debut in China next month (exact date unclear).

It might also be known as the OnePlus 13T in some regions.

Compact Yet Powerful Design

Smaller size for better one-hand usability.

Sharp visuals, smooth refresh rates, 6.3″ high 1.5K LTPO OLED display.

Flagship-Level Performance

It comes with top-tier performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

Smooth multitasking and gaming AI enhancements.

Massive Battery in a Mini Phone

Large silicon carbon battery for extended usage despite the compact size.

Fast charging support for quick power-ups.

Impressive Triple-Camera Setup

Versatile triple-camera system for high-quality photography.

It is likely to have wide, ultra wide and telephoto lenses.

A Flagship Mini Phone

Suitable for users in search of a compact sized phone with premium features.

It competes with other small yet powerful devices such as the iPhone Mini series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s Global Launch is Expected in April 2025. It was first revealed at Galaxy Unpacked 2025.It maybe launched worldwide in April 2025.

Ultra-Thin & Stylish Design

Less than 6mm thick, making it one of the thinnest smartphones ever.

Premium quality and sleek and modern look.

High-Quality Display

FHD+ OLED display for vibrant colors and deep contrasts.

An immersive viewing experience with smooth refresh rate.

Flagship-Level Performance

Blazing fast performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

Intended for gaming, multitasking and AI features.

Advanced Camera System

50MP dual-camera setup for high-resolution photos and videos.

It has integrated AI enhanced photography features for better night shot and dynamic range.

Optimized Battery & Charging

It is expected to have a slim body, yet it will have a long lasting battery.

Fast charging support for quick power-ups.

A Global Flagship Experience

A high-end premium smartphone with a balance of performance and design.

Ideal for people who are looking for an ultra slim, stylish and powerful device.

iQOO Z10

Customers can choose between Stellar Black and Glacier White color options for the iQOO Z10 model. A circular camera containing dual camera sensors and an LED flash appears on the rear of the device. The module surrounding the device shows silver rings. The device measures 7.89mm in thickness.

India Launch on April 11

It will officially launch in India on April 11, 2025.

It was expected to be a value for money mid range smartphone.

Biggest Smartphone Battery in India

Massive 7,300mAh battery – the largest battery in any smartphone in India.

90W FlashCharge ensures super-fast charging speeds.

Powerful Performance

It comes loaded with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor for all your work and gaming needs.

8GB RAM offers enough RAM for daily tasks.

Display

Quad-curved display for a premium, immersive viewing experience.

One of the brightest smartphone displays with peak brightness of 5000 nits.

Affordable Pricing

It is expected to be launched under ₹25,000 and is one of the best budget friendly performance smartphones.

Camera System

Details of Capable Camera System yet to be revealed

It is likely to have AI based photography enhancements for better image quality.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The upcoming phone is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It is likely to boast a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5,500mAh battery.

India Launch on April 2, 2025

The launch date for India is officially April 2, 2025.

After launch, the product will be available on Flipkart.

Affordable Price

It is expected to be priced below ₹25,000, which makes it a good value for money device.

Powerful Performance

The first smartphone in India to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Available in 8GB or 12GB RAM variants for smooth multitasking.

Up to 256GB of internal storage, expandable to 1TB via microSD card.

Long-Lasting Battery & Fast Charging

Massive 5,500mAh battery for all-day usage.

It supports 68W wired fast charging to power up quickly.

Premium Display & Design (expected details are still to be confirmed)

It is likely to have a smooth high refresh rate display for an immersive experience.

To match Motorola’s premium lineup, it has a sleek and stylish design.

Conclusion

As we are approaching April 2025, the competition in the mobile industry is at its peak. The latest new smartphone launches are promising flagships or a powerful midranger for everyone based on what they are looking for. Nowadays brands jump on board to bring the best phones by using the latest cutting edge cameras, high performance processors and massive batteries to their users. You can go through this list we have curated for you and prepare for the best New smartphone Launches. Happy Exploring!

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.