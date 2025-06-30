Nothing Phone 3 Launch_ Know the official confirmation tomorrow!

When it comes to getting a unique and powerful smartphone, you do not have to wait any longer because the Nothing Phone 3 is nearly available! It will be officially unveiled on July 1, and people are getting more and more excited, a number of leaks having already emerged with some amazing features and design changes. Read further to know all details before the official launch of the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3: New Glyph Matrix design

The popular Glyph Interface re-appears once more with a twist. The new Glyph Matrix would be at the back of the phone on the top right of the phone with dynamic and personalised alerts such as a music visualiser. The transparent design is still maintained yet the camera set up is modified to a special three-camera arrangement.

Nothing Phone 3: Powerful Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 processor

It will have the new Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 chipset, which will result in excellent performance when using the phone to game, multitask, and use heavy apps. It will be powered by Android 15 and its own Nothing OS and will have 7 years support.

Nothing Phone 3: Camera upgrades

The phone has a triple 50MP camera configuration where it has a periscope telephoto lens, the first in the line, which can zoom up to 3x optically. The front camera should serve as a 50MP sensor, which would be ideal when taking high-resolution selfies and conducting video calls.

Nothing Phone 3: Bigger battery and faster charging

The battery capacity is now 5150mAh, and the Phone 3 facilitates fast charging, which is 100W, which is a considerable upgrade compared to its predecessor. It will also facilitate wireless charging and reverse wireless charging to the ease.

Nothing Phone 3: Display and other features

The Nothing Phone 3 has a screen size of 6.7 inches LTPO OLED resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage, NFC, eSIM and customisable “Essential Key” button, which can be used to quickly access your favourite functions.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected price in India

Although the pricing has not been released officially, rumors indicate that the phone will cost between Rs.50000 and Rs.60000 which is a good price considering the flagship segment will be its major competitors. As the official launch is less than one day away, there are big expectations to be fulfilled by Nothing Phone 3 to meet the hype. It is all coming out soon!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.