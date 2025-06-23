Nothing Phone 3 Leaks_ Know what they reveal ahead of the official launch!

As the official release of the Nothing Phone 3 approaches only a few days to go on July 1, rumours and leaks are flooding the internet, giving people and technology enthusiasts a glimpse of what they will get in the latest offering by Carl Pei. With most of the details remaining under wraps by Nothing, with the sole exception of an announcement of a new LED effect that will switch the application of the iconic Glyph interface, new leaks are beginning to draw a rather more descriptive picture of the next device. Read further to know all the leaks and what they mean for the users before the official launch of the phone.

Nothing Phone (3) Leaks

According to a recent post by Gadget Bits on X, the Nothing Phone 3 is set to deliver substantial upgrades across the board, even though it will be powered by the non-flagship Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 chipset. Here’s what the leaks suggest:

Display and design

The screen does not seem to be any different, as it carries on with the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel. This implies that the users will enjoy the same immersive content sights, as in the previous models, and more additional power savings and a flawless refresh rate due to LTPO technology. There is also a faint image of the back design that suggests a redesigned camera placement, and potentially a new appearance to the device.

Camera upgrades

In the camera department, it is one of the remarkable upgrades. There are also rumours that the Phone 3 will sport a 50MP zoom periscope camera of the 3x type, as there are already the existing 50MP main camera and 50MP ultrawide sensors. Such an addition would mark a giant stride in telephoto, as significantly higher zoomed in shots will be captureable, and there will be no loss in image quality. The front camera is also having a 32MP to 50MP upgrade which will make the selfies and video calling sharp. Hopefully, the next feature that can make it to the front camera is autofocus that most users have been requesting.

Battery and charging

Battery capability and charging will be greatly increased. It is said that the Phone 3 will pack a 5,150 mAh battery that is larger than the 4,700 mAh battery fitted on the previous model. More notably, the gadget is reported to have 100W wired charging speeds that significantly reduce the amount of time taken during charging. Charging will as well be wireless and this means flexibility of the users.

Connectivity and other features

A much-requested feature, eSIM support, is expected to debut on the Phone 3, addressing a notable omission from earlier models and making the device more versatile for global users.

Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: What do these leaks mean?

Leaks are important in creating anticipation and setting expectations before a big smartphone launch. To the potential buyers, these previews give an opportunity to compare the upgrades and make a decision on whether they want to wait to buy the new or not. As a list of Nothing Phone 3 leaks made clear, the brand is trying to make meaningful advancements to its devices: more capable cameras, quicker charging, a larger battery, and better connectivity.

Meanwhile, these leaks also emphasise how Nothing is approaching its hardware: instead of making a revolution, it is trying to improve upon it in a practical way that responds to direct user feedback. The substitution of the Glyph interface with an innovative LED effect speaks of the readiness to experiment with the key design solutions of the brand and maintain the product line unique and modern.

Conclusion

As the official launch date approaches within a matter of days, the Nothing Phone 3 will be an exciting development to the enthusiasts of the brand and the new customers as well. Leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt but, in the case of Nothing, they give a good indicator of where the company is going to go, and, given these rumors are true, the Phone 3 could be one of the best launches of the year. Be patient and wait until the final announcement that will make everything official.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.