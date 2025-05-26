Upcoming phones in June 2025: OnePlus 13s, Nothing Phone 3 and more

There's a lot of excitement as the next models for the OnePlus 13s, Nothing Phone 3, Vivo T4 Ultra and Infinix GT30 are set to hit the market. The launches are a sign of how manufacturers are trying to impress tech-loving people with their latest and most advanced offerings. Both the OnePlus 13s, Nothing Phone 3 and the Vivo T4 Ultra are exciting options. It is meant to attract not just gamers, but also power users. There is a growing buzz about the the latest Nothing phones, Vivo phones and more. It appears that the upcoming wave of smartphones will lead the way in new features and experiences. Here are the Upcoming Phones in June 2025.

OnePlus 13s: June 5

Close sources mention that early June might be when the OnePlus 13s will be available, using a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. One possibility is a 6.32-inch OLED screen with two 50MP cameras at the rear. The OnePlus 13s is likely to share a similar phone body and display with the flagship OnePlus 13, but it will probably have a different chipset and change its camera to fit a lower price tag. Even though official specs are not announced yet, you can count on a big AMOLED display, a quick refresh rate and OxygenOS on top of the new Android 15. It provides flagship experiences and designs at a price that’s less than full flagships.

Nothing Phone 3: June

The following Nothing phone, if rumors are correct, will sport the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and a 120Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED panel. The Nothing Phone 3 has been designed to challenge top smartphones by using a signature interface and circular camera design. The device is expected to have an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and, at its brightest, up to 3,000 nits. Most likely, the phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 8GB/12GB of RAM and a triple camera setup in the back, including 64MP wide, 50MP telephoto and 32MP ultrawide, as well as 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Indian customers can expect the price to be more reasonable than the world average, placed in the upper mid-range classification. The phone will include a 5,000mAh battery that can be fully charged in just 41 minutes by 100W charging.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Mid-June

Vivo will launch the T4 Ultra with a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens for 3X zoom and a special 10X macro lens. According to reports, the phone will have a 6.67-inch pOLED screen offering a 120Hz refresh rate and can emit up to 5,000 nits of brightness. The Vivo T4 Ultra will soon be available and it’s rumoured to arrive with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display (144Hz) powered by the Dimensity 9300 Plus, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. The phone will have two cameras on the back and a 50MP front camera. A large 6,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging and Android 15 are included with this device which comes with Funtouch OS. The T4 Ultra is created for people who prefer a fast display, long battery life and powerful camera features







Infinix GT30: First week of June

The Infinix GT30 focuses on gaming and boasts a big 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED screen, along with a 144Hz refresh rate and the ability to screen at 1,600 nits of brightness. You can get up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage with the phone, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip powering it. A 108MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, 5,500mAh battery with up to 45W wired and 30W wireless charging, plus dual GT triggers and RGB lighting make up the phone’s features. The device is powered by XOS 15 built from Android 15 and reaches IP64 for water and dust protection. Those interested in Infinix’s upcoming Infinix GT30 can anticipate a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, fast refresh rate screen and a large battery.

Upcoming phones in June 2025: Expected Price

Phone Expected Price (INR) OnePlus 13s Rs.54,999 – Rs.59,999 Nothing Phone 3 Rs.49,999 – Rs.54,999 Vivo T4 Ultra Rs.34,000 – Rs.34,990 Infinix GT30 Rs.29,000 – Rs.32,000

The upcoming month of June is very exciting for phone lovers. The OnePlus 13s, Nothing Phone 3, Vivo T4 Ultra and Infinix GT30 will be introduced in the smartphone market soon. They are on course to revolutionise the premium and mid-range sectors, by introducing people to advanced performance, cooler designs and other camera options. In addition to these big events, there is increasing excitement for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra to enter India, bringing both cutting-edge technology and leading camera features. It is also possible for the portable X200 Pro to arrive in India.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.