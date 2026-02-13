Nothing Phone 4a Pro India launch expected after MWC 2026_ Price, colours and specs leaked

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to debut at MWC 2026 with bold colours, a redesigned Glyph Matrix and flagship-grade specifications. There is no official X teaser of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, with a glyph of the famous (a) on five eye-catching colours (pink, yellow, blue, black, white), and a quotation mark saying soon. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro launch date is expected to fall between March 2 and March 5, 2026, during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Advertisment

This is a foreshadowing of a vivid palette to the mid range powerhouse, which is set to launch at MWC 2026 (probably in March 2-5 in Barcelona), and India will launch a few weeks after. Carl Pei said the brand will not launch a flagship in 2026, making the Carl Pei Nothing Phone 4a Pro the company’s top value offering. Nothing does not skip a full Phone (4) in 2026, but the value flagship strategy of the a series. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro India launch is likely to happen a few weeks after MWC 2026, with availability expected via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro leaks

Recent Nothing Phone 4a Pro leaks point to a transparent back design with a more advanced Glyph Matrix system. The teaser correlates with the renders of a clear picture on the back with developed Glyph Matrix (additional LEDs, custom patterns), narrower frames, and punchhole selfie. Better durability rumoured to be IP65/67. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro colours are tipped to include pink, yellow, blue, black and white, highlighting the brand’s playful design identity. Nothing CEO Carl Pei assured there would be no flagship per year, making 4a Pro the smart purchase with high-end finishes. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro MWC 2026 debut will position it as a premium mid-range smartphone for global markets. The upgraded Nothing Glyph Matrix will support custom LED patterns for calls, messages and app notifications. The upgraded Nothing Glyph Matrix will support custom LED patterns for calls, messages and app notifications.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro specifications

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro specifications include a 144Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and a triple 50MP camera setup.

Advertisment

6.82-inch flat AMOLED with 144Hz refresh, 3,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Powerhouse Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (or 7+ Gen 3 per leaks) handles gaming/multitasking with 8/12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256/512GB UFS 4.0 (expandable).

Triple 50MP rear (main OIS + telephoto 3x + UW) + 50MP selfie for pro photos/videos (4K@60fps).

5,080–5,500mAh battery with 50–80W wired/15W wireless ensures endurance.

Nothing OS 4 (Android 16) brings AI Essential Space, 4 OS + 6 security years. eSIM, NFC/IR blaster, stereo Dolby Atmos complete it.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro (8GB/256GB) has been suggested to be priced at Rs34,999 in India. This places it at an ideal spot at the premium mid-range (Rs30000-Rs35000). In the meantime, the base phone 4a (8GB/128GB) focuses on Rs25000-Rs27000 to provide a smart ecosystem pairing of budget to power users.

Expect Flipkart exclusivity with launch privileges: Rs2000-Rs3000 bank privileges and up to Rs10000 exchange value.

Advertisment

As MWC is now imminent, a complete revelation should be expected shortly. This may be the best of all!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.