Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 3a: Is it worth the upgrade?

The Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 3a comparison highlights major changes expected at the March 5 launch in India. The series Nothing’s Phone 4a releases March 5 as a follow-up to the success of the Phone 3a model in new colors and revamped Glyph system. The Nothing Phone 4a launch is set to introduce new colours, a redesigned Glyph Bar and hardware upgrades over the Phone 3a. Following the teasing of White, Pink appears as the first-ever pink phone of Nothing, with anticipated Blue and Black. It compares with the previous year model as follows.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 3a

Feature Nothing Phone 4a Nothing Phone 3a Launch Date March 5, 2026 March 2025 Colors Pink, White, Blue, Black Black, White, Blue Design Transparent back, pill camera module, Glyph Bar (9 mini-LEDs, 40% brighter) Transparent back, circular pit camera, curved Glyph strips ​ Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Display 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Cameras (Rear) Triple (50MP + 50MP + 8MP rumored) Dual/triple with telephoto (Pro: 50MP periscope 3x zoom) ​ Battery 5,400mAh, 50W charging 5,000mAh Price in India Rs 31,999 (expected) Rs 24,999

Nothing Phone 4a Design: Refined transparency and Glyph bar

The Nothing Phone 4a features a redesigned Glyph Bar with 9 brighter mini-LEDs, replacing the curved lighting system seen on the Nothing Phone 3a. Both have the iconic transparent rear of Nothing, though refined by the horizontal pill-shaped camera unit of the Phone 4a in brushed metal to give an experience of premium. The most impressive is the Glyph Bar- a vertical line consisting of 9 mini-LEDs (40 percent brighter) and a red accent, which replaces the curved light strips of the Phone 3a.

Nothing Phone 4a performance and display upgrades

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, the Nothing Phone 4a promises better efficiency and performance compared to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 used in the Nothing Phone 3a. The Phone 4a has an upgrade of Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 over the 7s Gen 3 of the Phone 3a, which is more efficient and faster. There is some reduction in display size to 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED ( vs 6.8-inch), but with better brightness/contrast to allow 120Hz scrolling.

Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 3a: Nothing Phone camera evolution

This Nothing Phone comparison shows a shift from optical zoom to computational photography, with the Phone 4a relying on software-driven imaging rather than a periscope lens. Leaks indicate a 3-set up (50MP + 50MP + 8MP) focus on computational photography rather than on the telephotic focus of the Phone 3a. The 3a Pro was 50MP with a 3x zoom, using a periscope; the 4a can be software savvy.

Nothing Phone 4a price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a price in India is expected to start around Rs 31,999, compared to the Rs 24,999 launch price of the Nothing Phone 3a. Battery has increased to 5,400mAh (was 5,000mAh) and fast charging via USB-C remains. The Phone 3a was launched at Rs 24,999; anticipate the Phone 4a at approx Rs 31,999 in the hiking market.

Overall, the Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 3a upgrade focuses on refined design, a smarter Glyph Bar and stronger performance, making it one of the most anticipated mid-range launches of March. The Phone 4a is an improvement on the Nothing formula, having a smoother Glyph Bar and refinements, which is worth a price increase but is still disruptive in nature.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.