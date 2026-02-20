Nothing Phone 4a Series leaks reveal India launch date, triple 50MP cameras and pricing

The Nothing Phone 4a Series is tipped to launch in India on March 5, 2026, with new leaks revealing pricing, colour options and major camera upgrades. According to leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a Series launch date in India is expected to be March 5, 2026, although the company has not officially confirmed it yet. It will be sold in India on Flipkart and some of the retail outlets later in the same month. There will be two models in the line-up, Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro, and new leaks are already presented with the pricing of the new products, their different storage variants, colour options, screens and camera configuration before the launch. The Nothing Phone 4a Series Pro variant is expected to bring a higher refresh rate display and an enhanced front camera over the standard model.
Nothing Phone 4a Series price leaks
The latest Nothing Phone 4a Series price leaks suggest the standard model could start around Rs44,000, while the Pro variant may cross Rs60,000 in select markets. Dealabs and other European listings suggest the Nothing Phone 4a will have an opening price of EUR 409 (about Rs44,000) with 8GB + 256GB, and at EUR 449 (about Rs48,000) in France, Belgium, and Italy. In Germany and Spain the price is claimed to be a little lower at EUR 389 / EUR 429 (this is about Rs42,000-Rs46,000) indicating that there are some region-specific changes. Phone 4a Pro can cost EUR 499 / EUR 569 (which is approximately Rs54,000-Rs61,000) with the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB and Germany and Spain again can receive slightly lower prices of EUR 479 / EUR 549. In India, the Nothing Phone 4a Series Flipkart sale is likely to begin later in March, as the brand has already listed the device on a teaser microsite.
According to the leaks, the Phone 4a will have Black, Blue, Pink and White; the 4a Pro will have Black, Silver and Pink, all with the clean-line design language and Glyph lighting that are characteristic of the brand. According to the existing schedule, the sales of the Phone 4a will start approximately on March 12 in Europe and India, then Phone 4a Pro will start on March 26.
Nothing Phone 4a Series specifications
Based on current reports, the Nothing Phone 4a Series specifications may include AMOLED displays, triple 50MP cameras and upgraded Glyph lighting features. Both models will be equipped with a triple 50MP rear camera system: 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP telephoto/periscope with lossless zoom, which is a significant improvement on the 3a series before it. There are rumours that the Nothing Phone 4a will come with a 32MP selfie camera with the Pro potentially increasing the front camera to 50MP depending on the leak. The Nothing Phone 4a Series camera leaks point to a rare triple-50MP setup with telephoto support, marking a major leap over the previous Phone 3a lineup.
The Nothing Phone 4a Series display is expected to feature 1.5K AMOLED panels with refresh rates ranging from 120Hz to 144Hz. The regular Phone 4a can have the 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, which will be used in everyday life and light gaming. Phone 4a Pro is alleged to receive a marginally bigger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, which puts it on par with the performance-oriented competitors.
Battery, Glyph features and availability in India
Battery capacities will be tipped at 5,100mAh to 5,000mAh with 50W wired fast charging on the line up. The vanilla 4a should come with a Glyph Bar with approximately 63 mini-LEDs to notify and charge the phone and custom light effects, with the Pro having an upgraded Glyph Matrix akin to the Phone 3 to provide more fine patterns. With triple 50MP cameras and Glyph lighting, the Nothing Phone 4a Series vs Pixel 10a battle could hinge on design flair versus Google’s software edge.
If leaks are accurate, the Nothing Phone 4a Series India sale date could start from March 12 for the base model and March 26 for the Pro version. In India, Nothing has affirmed the release of the series on March 5 with a Flipkart exclusive released to date, but a microsite already in place to send notification. Priced aggressively with triple 50MP lenses, the Nothing Phone 4a family is proving to be a viable upper mid-range competitor to the Pixel 10a and Galaxy A56 to prospective customers who appreciate design, display and camera flexibility.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.