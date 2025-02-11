OnePlus Alert slider will be replaced by iPhone 16 like action button in upcoming phones

OnePlus is likely to replace its iconic alert slider, a staple on its phones for years, with a new button. The alert slider, an iconic OnePlus phone feature, was recently combined with an IR blaster on the OnePlus 12 and 13 series.

OnePlus and Oppo, both part of the Ouga Group, will replace the alert slider in upcoming phones with a custom action button, leakster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) claims. Apple introduced a similar action button on the iPhone 15 and 16 series.

How good was the OnePlus alert slider button?

Traditionally, the alert slider allows users to toggle between ring, vibrate, and silent modes with a physical switch on the left side of the phone. The action button, however, is more versatile, as users can assign different actions such as opening apps, starting the camera, and more. It is unclear if OnePlus' take on the action button includes the ability to toggle between sound profiles.

OnePlus 13 Mini

OnePlus is also reportedly working on a smaller variant of the OnePlus 13, the OnePlus 13 Mini. The OnePlus 13 Mini is reportedly powered by Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with a seven-core architecture.

Since the same processor is employed in the standard OnePlus 13, the Mini variant should deliver flagship-grade performance despite its compact size. This makes it a direct competitor to high-end compact phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Expected Features

Display-wise, the OnePlus 13 Mini is reported to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is reported to be flat in design with ultra-thin bezels to provide the best overall viewing experience. The phone is also reported to feature an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for maximum security.

