OnePlus 13 series Replacement Plan: Strategy and How to Claim?

A new phone replacement plan is announced by OnePlus. This is exciting news for customers but this plan is not available for all the devices. It is limited to the flagship smartphones OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R only. There is another condition on this. If you buy the new devices before February 13, 2025, you can avail this offer. This 180-day phone replacement plan is for OnePlus 13 series.

OnePlus has created this plan as a strategy to enhance customer confidence and satisfaction. OnePlus has confirmed to offer one-time device replacement at no additional cost if any hardware issues arise within the first 180 days of purchase. 180 days means the offer is valid for more than five months. This is applicable on the OnePlus 13 series only, that include the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. According to the company the users don't need to go through the repairing process if any hardware issue occurs.

How the OnePlus 13 series Replacement Plan Works

All the customers who buy the OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R on between the 10 Jan to 13 Feb, can use the free replacement plan. Customers who buy the phone between these dates are only eligible for the free replacement. Any replacement after this period will be available as a paid option.

This plan covers the back cover, battery, and motherboard. Basically all the major hardware components. If within this specific period customers face any issues or manufacturing defects, the company will replace the device at no added cost. It will be free.

How to Claim replacement on the OnePlus 13 series?

To claim a replacement, customers must visit an authorized OnePlus service center to verify eligibility. Make sure to keep the receipt of the phones that are eligible between 10 Jan to 13 Feb time period. The service will be offered free of charge to anyone who purchases the OnePlus 13 series between these dates.

This premium service remains accessible through an optional paid protection plan even after exhausting this free replacement offer period. You can buy the protection plan for OnePlus 13 for Rs.2599 and OnePlus 13R for Rs.2299. Price of the protection plan is different for both the models. This premium protection service plan extends the service for an additional three months.

OnePlus 13 series: Price

The price of the OnePlus 13 in India during launch was Rs.69999 and the OnePlus 13R was Rs.42999. The upcoming flagship model will go on sale on Jan 10. The OnePlus 13R will go on sale on Jan 13. You can take advantage of the Rs. 5000 bank discount offer for the OnePlus 13 and the Rs. 3000 bank discount offer for the 13R. These phones can be bought using the sale bank offers.