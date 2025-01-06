OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R: What is so Special?

OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R will go on sale in India on the 7 January. The upcoming phones Design, Colour options and the other latest features are already Public through leaks and revelations. The company has now revealed the case of the phone which is a protective case as stated by the company. Read further to know the details of the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R.

Do the OnePlus 13 and 13R have Magnetic cases?

OnePlus has announced the impending global versions of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. They have also revealed the certified protective cases and these cases support magnetic wireless charging. A Sandstone Magnetic over will be available with a sandpaper-textured appearance for both the phones. Moreover, Aramid Fiber Magnetic and Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack cases will be available for the OnePlus 13. Also, a wood-inspired protective case for the OnePlus 13 is available in China, that supports magnetic wireless charging.

These cases are designed to be compatible with Qi2 wireless charging, allowing users to charge their devices effortlessly using various magnetic accessories. With built-in magnets, the cases can easily attach to supported accessories, similar to Apple's MagSafe system, which opens up a new ecosystem of add-ons like magnetic chargers, grips, and straps.

Features of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R India Variants

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R models will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs, respectively. These models are exclusively to be sold in India. According to reports, the base OnePlus 13 satisfies IP68 and IP69 standards for water and dust protection. Both the phones will be available for purchase as soon a s they launch with 6,000mAh batteries and AI-powered photo editing and note-taking capabilities. The colours available to the Indian market of the OnePlus 13 are Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean whereas the OnePlus 13R will be available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. Customers can buy the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R on the OnePlus India website and Amazon.

Why should you consider the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R?

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R have some very exciting features that should not be missed. Bothe the phones operate on OxygenOS 15. This helps with AI capabilities like Intelligent Search for quick file retrieval and AI-powered photography tools that improve image quality. If we talk about the camera, it includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP telephoto lens. This automatically allows users to take stunning photos with clarity and detail. These phones have a good quality 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It helps with smooth scrolling and immersive visuals for gaming and streaming. To top it all, this is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. These smartphones can be highly recommended for everyday users and tech savvy people. Considering their strong performance, which is fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 engine, and their long-lasting 6,000mAh battery, which enables 100W fast charging.

