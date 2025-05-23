OnePlus 15 leaks: India launch, price, specs & more

The OnePlus 15 has been generating buzz months before its release because the company once again chose to skip ahead without introducing a "OnePlus 14." Increasingly, OnePlus is leaning toward the success of the OnePlus 13, suggesting the 15 will mark an important advancement for the brand when it arrives in China late in 2025 and begins launching in India in January 2026. Here is what to expect from the latest upcoming OnePlus phone, OnePlus 15. Know all OnePlus 15 leaks here.

OnePlus 15 leaks: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 15 (Leaked/Expected) Display 6.78-inch flat LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, ultra-slim symmetrical bezels Design Slim, minimalist build, possibly thinner than 8.5mm, flat edges, iPhone-like aesthetic Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (Gen 4, SM8850), TSMC 3nm (N3P) process RAM & Storage Up to 24GB RAM, up to 1TB storage (expected, based on predecessor) Rear Cameras Triple-lens: 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom) or 200MP periscope lens (rumored) Front Camera Not specified Battery 7,800mAh (rumoured, major upgrade over previous 6,000mAh) Charging Fast charging (exact wattage TBC, likely 100W or higher) Software OxygenOS (based on Android 15, expected) Build/Protection Metal-glass design, ultra-slim bezels, possibly IP68 rating Special Features LIPO packaging for compact display circuitry, Hasselblad partnership for camera, symmetrical bezels Expected Price Starting around Rs.80000 in India Launch Timeline October 2025 (China), January 2026 (India, expected)

Specifications based on current leaks and rumors; final features may change upon official launch.

OnePlus 15: Display and design

A major change in the design is switching from curved screens in previous models to a straight 1.5K resolution display. As a result of using the new LIPO packaging technology, we expect to have ultraslim bezels and an iPhone-like appearance, while still having a roomy internal circuit layout. The proposed dimensions are supposedly thinner than 8.5mm, so the entire gadget is light and compact yet battery life is not compromised.

OnePlus 15: Performance

OnePlus is expected to use Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset on TSMC’s latest process for the OnePlus 15. Initial tests indicate the new model offers around 26% better performance and a 30% faster GPU and reached up to 3.8 million points on AnTuTu. Because of its powerful chip, the OnePlus 15 should become one of the quickest Android handsets when it is launched. The storage and RAM available with some iPhones could be the same or better than the OnPlus 13’s specifications.

Camera: OnePlus 15

Many gamers are talking about camera improvements. Most leaked information points to a back camera system with three 50-megapixel lenses: a main, a wide and a telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Reports state that the lens could have a gigantic 200-megapixel sensor which could radically change mobile photography. They haven’t defined the final camera setup yet and it’s likely that collaborating with Hasselblad on colors and processing will endure.

Battery and other characteristics of the OnePlus 15

The battery on the OnePlus 15 is rumoured to be larger, up to 7,800mAh which would give it much better battery life than the OnePlus 13. In addition, the phone should continue with fast charging and could have new software options developed with OxygenOS for Android 15.

OnePlus 15: Price and release date

Where the OnePlus 13 debuted at Rs.69,999, the OnePlus 15 will likely have a price of up to Rs.80,000 in India because of all its extra features. Plans are for the Chinese release in October 2025, after which the Indian debut will take place in January 2026. Like other leaked information before release, these details must be considered tentative until they are confirmed by SIE.

Many are predicting the OnePlus 15 will be a real step up, thanks to a flat screen, high-end chip and advanced camera technology. While we wait for the official launch, some details have appeared and suggest OnePlus will aim to raise the standard in the flagship smartphone category.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.