OnePlus 15: What the brand may lose without Hasselblad?

OnePlus is already working on the next flagship, the OnePlus 15, and rumours have claimed that the company will do something drastic in the sphere of cameras. OnePlus could, however, ditch its acclaimed Hasselblad partnership, which has been core to the OnePlus brand premium imaging status since the OnePlus 9 series, for the first time in several years. Read to know what OnePlus will miss without Hasselblad.

What will the OnePlus 15 miss without Hasselblad?

Hasselblad branding on the OnePlus flagships had been more than a logo on the camera module and it has been a big co-engineering initiative. The cooperation introduced superior colour adjustment, natural colour harmony calibration, and camera modes exclusive of Hasselblad image heritage. Such characteristics as the Hasselblad Pro Mode, XPan Mode, and special colour science have made OnePlus cameras stand out in a competitive market.

The OnePlus 15 could lose without Hasselblad:

Signature Colour Science: Hasselblad reliability in reproducing colours gave better, truer, more-to-the-eye tones (particularly with respect to tricky illuminating).

Pro Camera Settings: The partnership allowed professional camera settings and special shooting modes, which are favourable to photography lovers.

Brand Prestige: The brand Hasselblad gave the company a dose of prestige and confidence, allowing OnePlus to fend off strong brands like Samsung and Apple as small earners.

Stable Camera: The collaboration provided some degree of stability and polish to the camera software used by OnePlus, which is in danger of being destabilised in the event that the company shifts to an unfamiliar and untested imaging pipeline.

As much as OnePlus is said to launch its imaging engine along the lines of Oppo with its Lumo, which literally brings AI creativity, will this be able to beat out the subtle colour science and photographic naturalism that Hasselblad introduced?

OnePlus 15: Launch date

The OnePlus 15, according to recent leaks, is likely to launch in China at the end of 2025, with an international launch coming in early 2026. The phone is rumored to have a flat 1.5K resolution display, ditching the curved and quad-curvature displays in earlier models and a 3-cam 50MP array with a periscope zoom camera. The new Snapdragon 8 Elite successor will presumably power the device and guarantee the flagship performance.

Since OnePlus is designing a different path when it comes to imaging, given that it does not have a partnership with Hasselblad, all attention will be focused on whether this new approach to imaging will meet the mark that the past flagships did.



