OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 India launch: All details

OnePlus is preparing a mass release in India and the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 models are to be launched on July 8, 2025. This much-anticipated release, under the company banner of Summer Launch, will also lead to the launch of the OnePlus Buds 4, which will be a major addition to the OnePlus line-up of budget-focused products. We should expect a demonstration of new devices with high performance and gaming capabilities, innovative design, as OnePlus is trying to become a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphone segment and win not only established gamers, but ordinary consumers. Read further to know all details about the Oneplus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5: Performance and gaming power

With this new launch event of an exciting nature, OnePlus is ready to disrupt the Indian smartphone market. The next line of middle-range smartphones is anticipated, and it is expected that they will be fully capable, excellent gaming, the long battery life of a device, and top-quality design. Both tech enthusiasts and gamers are anticipating the new production of OnePlus to introduce some of the latest novelties in terms of great value and innovative functions, and those awaiting the release of a new generation of gadgets will not be disappointed. Read further to know about the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5: Battery and design upgrades

Both the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are likely to arrive with gigantic batteries, 6,700mAh-capacity in the former, and up to 7,100 mAh with the latter, so that they will last a long time with intensive users and gamers. They also have fast charging as the Nord 5 possesses 100W charging support, and the Nord CE 5 has 80W rapid charging support, reducing the waiting time. The new Nord models will come with new premium designs, decent builds, and premium looks that will make it competitive in the mid-range segment.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5: Display and camera

It is poised to have a high-refresh-rate screen with fluid graphics and touch sensitivity to enable a game and daily task. In the camera department, the leaks point to the dual rear camera engaged with a 50MP primary camera (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and the Nord CE 5 will probably replicate the same system. Both the phones are expected to come with a 16MP front camera to take selfies and make video calls.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5: Software and additional features

These two devices will come with Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15, which will have the latest software experience and improved security. It will have all the connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS, thus providing constant connectivity to its user.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5: Pricing and availability

It is reported that the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 will have an initial price point of less than Rs.30,000 and will be an effective competitor in the mid-range segment, which also vies with devices such as Nothing Phone 3a and Vivo V50. The opening will take place on July 8, 2025 at 2 PM IST, and it is likely not only smartphones will be introduced but also new audio and wearable items.

Feature OnePlus Nord 5 OnePlus Nord CE 5 Launch Date July 8, 2025 July 8, 2025 Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (expected) RAM LPDDR5X (up to 12GB/16GB, expected) LPDDR5X (up to 12GB, expected) Display High refresh rate (up to 144Hz) High refresh rate (up to 144Hz) Gaming Support 144FPS, Cryo-Velocity VC Cooling 144FPS (expected) Battery Capacity 6,700mAh 7,100mAh Charging 100W Fast Charging 80W Fast Charging Rear Cameras 50MP Main (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide 50MP Main (OIS) + 8MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP 16MP Storage Options Up to 512GB (expected) Up to 256GB (expected) Operating System OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) Design Fresh premium design, solid build Fresh premium design, solid build Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Price (Expected) Under Rs30,000 Under Rs30,000

Note: Specifications are based on leaks and early reports. Official details may vary at launch.

OnePlus is trying to set a new standard of performance, gaming and battery life in the mid-range with the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. A flagship processor, high refresh-rate display, gorgeous battery life, and speedily charging these devices make them appealing to the gamer and power users demographics seeking quality and speed at a more mid-range price threshold.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.