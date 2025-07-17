OnePlus launches Plus Mind AI for OnePlus 13 Series: Features, release, and user benefits

OnePlus has declared the release of the versatile new AI attribute, Plus Mind, to those who use the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R gadgets. The strategic upgrade is expected to come through a software update in the recent weeks and the aspect of turning around the way a user manages information using the advanced AI technology will occur. Read further to know all about OnePlus 13 Series- Plus Mind.

OnePlus 13 Series: What is Plus Mind?

The latest effort of OnePlus on the ever-growing competition of smartphone AI leaders is called Plus Mind. Being positioned as a personalised intelligence device, Plus Mind allows one to capture, organise and easily recall all kinds of contents such as photos, links, text, etc. using only simple upwards swipe. It makes the hustle of digital life easy by storing relevant information and sorting it optimally in a safe center referred to as the Mind Space app.

How does Plus Mind work with the OnePlus 13 Series?

Activation: To send on-screen content to Plus Mind, one can just swipe up (with three fingers) on the OnePlus 13R and 13 activated device(s) (on the 13s, there is an icon called Plus Key).

Smart Data Capture: Smart Data Capture means that, regardless of whether it is an event poster, web page, image, or message, Plus Mind will analyze the quickly photographed data to provide suggestions, such as adding it to your calendar or summarising information on the web page.

Organisation & Search: Everything is categorised into the safe Mind Space app which may be searched through the integrated AI Search bar in natural language. Auto-tagging of the content is done, description can be created, and the text translated where necessary due to the implementation of OnePlus AI.

What are the features of the OnePlus' Plus Mind?

Here are a few features of the Plus Mind.

Instant event and info management

Swipe up on an event flyer and you can add it to your calendar at once.

Content summarisation

To shop or research, swiping up on a page presents a product description or page content overview that AI summarises to remember later.

Visual context & recognition

AI learns fast about various data lists--photos, links, docs, and generates tags and summaries so that they can be accessed easily.

Translation

Sensitive info is never lost because it can be automatically translated into captions of captured text even through language barriers.

Security

The privacy of the content is high and all the managed content is stored privately in Mind Space, as it is OnePlus privacy standards.

OnePlus 13 Series

Although Plus Mind was first included on the OnePlus 13s in June (with its own Plus Key), the implementation of it on the 13 and 13R is supported by a swipe gesture to achieve a smooth user experience the opposite to a screenshot tutorial. Such a design will provide users with ease when digesting and storing information, even when in motion.

AI strategy and other features

Plus Mind is just one part of OnePlus’s growing suite of AI tools, which also include:

AI VoiceScribe: Records and summarises meetings and calls.

AI Translation: All-in-one solution for translating text, voice, camera inputs, and screens.

AI Reframe & Perfect Shot: Enhances photos by suggesting alternate compositions or fixing group shots in real time.

Following the breakthrough in everyday digital info, applications such as Plus Mind are crucial towards managing contents, schedule, and retrieval of data. With its AI capabilities, it limits human intervention, does not miss information, and organises users making it a new benchmark in Android smartphones that uses AI. In the days ahead, the OnePlus 13 and 13R handsets will receive the Plus Mind AI update all over the globe, and it will not cost users an additional fee, serving to ensure that the brand maintains its reputation as a leader in the field of AI-based mobile technology.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.