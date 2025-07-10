OnePlus Nord 5_ Know the upgrades and changes for users!

With the release of OnePlus Nord 5, the organisation has paved the way to the new era of smartphones on the mid-range market. These devices together with the new Nord Buds 4 will deliver an experience that will be a mix of top-end performance, excellent battery life, and features designed around the user. This is a breakdown of all the features and the advantages they pose to the users. So, here is a list of all the significant features of the OnePlus Nord 5 and what has changed and added to the user experience.

Snapdragon 8's Gen 3 processor

It is the first Nord in the brand to sport a flagship-level Snapdragon 8's Gen 3 chip together with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Advantage: This has an elite performance that allows the user to multitask smoothly, start apps more quickly, and play games at high frame rates (up to 144 FPS in supported games), which makes it a good choice among the power users and gamers.

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

Colour depth is 10-bit, has support for HDR10+, and can achieve a maximum of 1800 nits brightness as well as using a super fast 144Hz refresh rate.

Advantage: This device has ultra-smooth and vivid graphics, excellent clarity and brightness is visible under the full sun, and has increased features of eye comfort to use it longer.

Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system

The Nord 5 has a 7,300mm 2 vapor chamber cooling mechanism that envelops such vital components as the SoC, memory, and battery.

Advantage: The phone will not overheat when using it to perform tasks and games, because of the advanced cooling; hence, good performance and endurance of the device.

6,800mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

A huge battery capacity of 80W fast charging, reverse charging, and bypass charging to power through gaming.

Advantage: The users will have longer battery life, up to nine and a half hours of gaming time, and will be able to charge reasonably fast, without long periods of downtime. Bypass charging makes the phone stay cooler in case it is used in long gaming.

Camera System: 50MP Sony LYT-700 Main + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 50MP front camera

An improved rear camera system with OIS/EIS and an enhanced front camera of 50MP that records 4K videos.

Advantage: Take sharp, well-detailed images and videos in different lighting developments, and the detailing is good with selfies and video calls that ensure quality content creators and social media lovers.

OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15

Devices running the latest Android skin OxygenOS 15, which the company will include in its Trinity Engine software and up to four Android upgrades.

Advantage: Users will obtain basic, quick, and custom Interface with extended support of the program and assistance to make use of new AI-based tools to increase productivity and customisation.

AI features with plus mind assistant

OnePlus Nord 5 includes a new AI suite with tools like Mind Space, photo editor, call summary, and live translation.

Advantage: Enhances productivity, creativity, and communication by leveraging AI for smarter, more intuitive user experiences.

O+Connect Cross-Platform sharing

Allows easy wireless transfer of files and screen mirroring between windows and Mac.

Advantage: Uses more productivity to people working through a multi-device so they can share fast and multitask easily.

Durability and connectivity

Gorilla Glass 7i, dual stereo speaker, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and fingerprint sensor on the screen.

Advantage: OnePlus Nord 5 is rugged and safe and future-proof with wireless connectivity at a rapid pace and rich audio.

OnePlus Nord 4 and new features of OnePlus Nord 5: Upgrades and changes for users

Feature OnePlus Nord 4 (Before) OnePlus Nord 5 (New) What Changes for Users Display Size 6.74 inches 6.83 inches Larger, more immersive screen experience Display Resolution 2772 x 1240 pixels, 120Hz 2800 x 1272 pixels, 144Hz Sharper visuals, smoother scrolling & gaming Screen-to-Body Ratio ~93.5% ~93.6% Slightly slimmer bezels, more modern look Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (varies by region) Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Flagship-level performance, faster multitasking RAM 8 GB 8 GB / 12 GB Higher RAM options for better multitasking Internal Storage 128 GB 256 GB / 512 GB More storage for apps, media, and files Battery Capacity 5500 mAh 6800 mAh Significantly longer battery life Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP Dual 50 MP + 8 MP Dual (improved sensors/OIS/EIS) Enhanced image quality, better stabilization Front Camera 16 MP 50 MP Sharper, more detailed selfies and video calls Operating System Android 14 Android 15 Latest features, security, and smoother UI Charging 80W 80W Same fast charging, but with larger battery Price (base variant) Rs27,999 Rs31,999 Reflects upgraded specs and features





Why should you upgrade to OnePlus Nord 5 or Nord CE 5?

Flagship performance at mid-range prices

Long-lasting battery life with fast charging

High-resolution cameras for content creation

Premium displays for immersive viewing

Attractive launch offers and lifetime display warranty



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.