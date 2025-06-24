OnePlus Nord 5 to have Apple’s Action Button_ Raising the bar for mid range smartphones

The OnePlus Nord 5 is nearly launched, and it has already stirred some buzz with the combination of high-end features and a mid-range price. This device, with a scheduled launch date of July 8, 2025, will have an opportunity to re-write the expectations of the Nord series and mid-range market, in general. Read further to understand the OnePlus Nord 5 and its new button similar to Apple.

OnePlus Nord 5: A game changing feature

Another outstanding quality of the OnePlus Nord 5 is that it introduces a customisable Plus Key. In place of the loyal Alert Slider, this new button is inspired by Apple Action Button and adds another dimension of customisation to the OnePlus Nord 5. There is an option to program the Plus Key to control music, camera, torch, or even AI services by OnePlus such as real-time translation. The new addition provides a flagship-like experience, simplifying every-day tasks and making them even quicker and more natural.

Feature Expected Specification/Detail Launch Date July 8, 2025 Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM LPDDR5X (likely 8GB/12GB options) Cooling 7,300mm² CryoFlex Liquid Cooling System Display 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1.5K or FHD+ resolution (2800 x 1272 px), 120Hz or up to 144Hz refresh rate Camera (Rear) Dual setup: 50MP main + secondary sensor (likely ultrawide or depth) Camera (Front) Not specified (expected upgrade over previous gen) Battery 7,000mAh (rumored) Charging 100W fast charging Design Flat sides, vertical pill-shaped camera module, glass back, plastic frame Special Button Configurable “Plus Key” (replaces Alert Slider; customizable shortcuts & AI functions) Infrared Blaster Expected (teased via extra hole in the frame) Fingerprint Sensor In-display Colours Marbled and Grey (also mentions off-white and light blue in some leaks) Operating System OxygenOS (based on Android 15, expected) Other Features AI features (real-time translation), vapor chamber for cooling, gaming at up to 144fps Price (Expected) Not officially announced (mid-range pricing expected)

OnePlus Nord 5: Sleek new design inspired by the OnePlus 13s

The Nord 5 replaces the two-toned metal and glass design of the Nord 4 with a more mature design inspired by the OnePlus 13s, a more high-end model. Sides will be flat, the camera module is to be pill shaped and vertically oriented and there might be an infrared blaster to make life more convenient. The power and volume buttons have moved towards the right and left side of the device respectively leaving enough space to accommodate the new Plus Key. Other teasers reveal the Nord 5 can have cool-looking grey and marble finishes.

OnePlus Nord 5: Setting a new standard for mid-range phones

The OnePlus Nord 5 is now at a revamped design with innovative new features that will again usher in the definition of what a mid-range smartphone offers. In addition to the Nord 5, the less expensive Nord CE 5 will also be released by OnePlus, to provide the consumers an even wider selection. Available at a fraction of a flagship cost, the Nord 5 is set to be a phone to watch this summer particularly to those who may desire flagship-level convenience on a non-flagship cost.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.