OnePlus Nord 5 India launch_ Price, features, and what to expect

The OnePlus Nord 5 is also ready to launch in India officially on July 8, 2025 and will be a significant innovation in the Nord series. Although there are certain things that OnePlus has not disclosed, a leakage and official teasers have given consumers a complete idea of what to expect with this much anticipated mid-range smart phone. Read further to know the price, features and what to expect from the OnePlus Nord 5.

Availability and launch

The OnePlus Nord 5 will make its debut at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on July 8 at 2 PM IST and will go on sale just a day later at 12 PM IST on July 9 via the OnePlus India website, Amazon, and selected offline stores. The Nord CE 5 is next in line, available to purchase starting July 12.

OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India

Though the official price is not revealed yet, according to insiders and other trackers the OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to exist in the market with a range of 30000 to 35000. This costing makes the Nord 5 an excellent alternative to those in need of a flagship-level experience and camera features but not at the same price. The projected price range also is an indication that OnePlus is pitching it towards consumers who primarily are interested in having an inexpensive yet powerful, stylish, and feature-rich smartphone activity in the extremely demanding mid-level segment.

With the expected price of Rs.30,000-Rs.35000, the OnePlus Nord 5 is competitively positioned against other high-end mid-range mobile phones in the Indian market. It will open to the users a device that can easily match or be superior to the flagship in generous use of features as well as hardware components, at a much lower price than the leading phones in the flagship segment. This value offering is expected to attract tech enthusiasts, mobile photographers, and users that are the upgraders using older devices that are looking to get state of the art features at a reasonable cost without exceeding the limit of their budget.

OnePlus Nord 5: Specifications

Feature OnePlus Nord 5 (Expected) Launch Date July 8, 2025 (sale from July 9, 12 PM IST) Display Flat OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm) RAM LPDDR5X (variants TBA) Storage (Variants TBA) Rear Camera 50MP LYT-700 primary + 8MP ultra-wide (116° FOV), OIS Front Camera 50MP JN5 with autofocus Video Recording 4K at 60fps (front and rear) Battery (Details TBA, expected fast charging) Operating System OxygenOS (Android version TBA) Design/Colours Multiple colour options, modern flat design Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Price (Expected) ₹30,000 – ₹35,000 Availability OnePlus India, Amazon, offline stores from July 9, 2025

Some details such as RAM, storage, and battery capacity will be confirmed at the official launch.

What makes the OnePlus Nord 5 exciting?

Here is what makes the Nord 5 exciting.

Flagship-Level performance

It is officially confirmed that the Nord 5 will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the most powerful Nord device so far. This 4nm chip, along with LPDDR5X RAM, could bring the high-end gaming, multitasking, and strenuous applications to this phone which is really rare in a phone that costs less, as flagship phones were.

Advanced camera system

Another feature that is going to be thrilling is the camera system. Nord 5 comes with a dual 50MP camera setup both on the front and back of it. Its rear camera system consists of an 8MP ultra-wide camera and long-range (LYT-700) primary sensor which has already appeared in the flagship OnePlus 13 providing users with a vast field of view (116-degrees) and no distortion. Its 50MP JN5 front camera is configured with autofocus for detailed and sharp selfies and has 4k video at 60fps on both back and front cameras.

Display and design

The device should have a flat OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution, which will enable the device to create uninterrupted and immersive visuals with exceptional colours. Promotional listing displays the design and they suggest sleek and modern look with multiple colour options available to satisfy varied preferences.

Fast charging and battery

Though, there is still no clear clue on the specifics of the battery of the Nord 5, it is likely to feature a small battery and fast charging capabilities, due to the history of OnePlus and the advances made in the Nord CE 5.

OnePlus Nord 5: What’s next for buyers?

As the launch is less than ten days away, the users will be able to pre-book offers and avail excellent launch offers, and even get to use one of the most powerful Nord devices ever launched. The Snapdragon 8's Gen 3, better camera hardware, and the affordable price tag of the OnePlus Nord 5 are enough to put it at the top of the mid-range smartphone market of 2025.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.