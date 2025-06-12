OnePlus Nord 5 vs OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra: Know the differences and similarities

OnePlus Nord 5 is all set to disrupt the mid-range flagship market in India, and it is speculated to launch in the first week of July 2025. The newcomer to the famous Nord series is already creating a hype, as it has a combination of high-end specifications, new design features, and a reasonable price. It is worth noting that the industry experts suppose that the Nord 5 may be the rebranded variant of the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra that was initially released in China, so this comparison will be of particular value to customers who are interested in the new OnePlus smartphones. Know in detail about OnePlus Nord 5 vs OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra.

OnePlus Nord 5: Design and display

OnePlus Nord 5 is rumored to sport a flat 6.83-inch OLED screen with a crisp 1.5K resolution and a blistering 144Hz refresh rate, which is simply made for gaming, streaming, and general use. This is also in line with the display capabilities of the Ace 5 Ultra, which sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 2800 x 1272 pixel resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate to make the screen images as smooth as possible.

One of the more significant design changes is the replacement of the Alert Slider with a new so-called Plus Key, which is a customizable button that can be used as a shortcut, introducing an element of personalization. It is also anticipated to have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which guarantees security and convenience.

OnePlus Nord 5: Performance

The Nord 5 will probably use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, a flagship-level chipset that should offer flagship-level performance in practice. It is a little improvement over the past Nord models and a reflection of the Ace 5 Ultra having the Dimensity 9400+ to ensure smooth multitasking and gaming.

Nord 5 may have a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, which is loads of memory and scorching-quick app opening speeds. That compares very closely to the Ace 5 Ultra, which has been offered in up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage in China.

OnePlus Nord 5: Battery and charging

Another strength will be battery life, where the Nord 5 is expected to feature an enormous 6700mAh battery with 100W fast charging. This guarantees all-day usage and the possibility to recharge in a few minutes, an aspect that is comparable to the 6700mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC charging of the Ace 5 Ultra. Certain leaks go as far as to indicate a 7000mAh battery on the Indian variant, which would lead the segment.

OnePlus Nord 5: Camera setup

OnePlus Nord 5 is expected to have a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. These specifications are a reflection of the dual rear cameras and front camera on the Ace 5 Ultra that guarantee clear and vivid images and videos regardless of the conditions. It is likely to have such features as 4K video recording, AI photo enhancement, and dual-view video.

OnePlus Nord 5: Software

The Nord 5 is likely to ship with Android 13-based OxygenOS, while the Ace 5 Ultra runs ColorOS 15 in China. Both offer smooth, feature-rich user experiences, but Indian users will benefit from OxygenOS’s clean interface and regular updates.

Other features include:

In-display fingerprint sensor

NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

USB-C charging

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Colour Options, price, launch and design

As per the leaks, the Nord 5 will come in Titanium, Phantom Black, and Breeze Blue colours- contemporary hues that match the high-end construction. The Ace 5 Ultra has the same type of finishes, which further proves the closeness between the two models.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is likely to be priced between Rs30,000 to Rs35,000 and therefore, it will be a formidable entrant in the best phones under Rs35000 list. It is expected to launch officially in India on July 8, 2025, together with the Nord CE 5, so fans will only have to wait a few weeks to see the next major OnePlus launch.

OnePlus Nord 5 vs OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra: Differences and similarities

Feature OnePlus Nord 5 (Expected) OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Display 6.83" OLED, 1.5K, 144Hz 6.83" AMOLED, 2800x1272, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ RAM/Storage Up to 16GB/1TB Up to 16GB/512GB Battery 6700-7000mAh, 100W fast charging 6700mAh, 100W SuperVOOC Rear Cameras 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP 16MP OS OxygenOS (Android 13) ColorOS 15 (Android 15) Price (India/China) Rs30,000–Rs35,000 Rs29,990 (China)

OnePlus Nord 5 vs OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra: Should you buy the OnePlus Nord 5?

When it comes to mid-range flagships that can offer you a good display, performance, battery, and camera experience without the high-end price, then the OnePlus Nord 5 is coming out to be one of the best OnePlus phones in 2025. It has a tight connection with the Ace 5 Ultra, so you can expect to receive hardware that has been tried and tested, and now tuned to the Indian market. Nord 5 will be one of the best options to consider when people seek the best value smartphones in India this year considering that it will be launched very soon.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.