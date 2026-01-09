OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V launched: Biggest battery Oneplus phone

OnePlus Turbo 6 has launched in China with a massive 9,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and flagship-grade durability ratings. On Thursday, in China, the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V were introduced. The new smartphones have been presented in different colour choices and supported by 9,000mAh battery packs. Alongside it, OnePlus Turbo 6V debuts as a more affordable option powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. One Plus Turbo 6 is equipped with Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 SoC and OnePlus Turbo 6V with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The rating of dust and water resistance of both phones is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K. They have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal memory. The OnePlus Turbo 6 launch signals the brand’s aggressive push into battery-focused performance phones in 2026.

OnePlus Turbo 6 specifications

Here’s a detailed look at the OnePlus Turbo 6 specifications, including display, chipset, camera and battery features.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, offering flagship-level gaming and multitasking. OnePlus Turbo 6 6 operates under ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16, and has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1, 272 x 2, 772 pixels) flexible AMOLED display with a pixel density of 450ppi, and a 60Hz to 165Hz refresh rate. The 165Hz AMOLED display on the OnePlus Turbo 6 delivers ultra-smooth gaming and scrolling. The display is claimed to be able to provide 100 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1800 nits of peak brightness, and a maximum of 330Hz of touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8's Gen 4 SoC and an Adreno 825 graphics card.

OnePlus Turbo 6 has a maximum of 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a dual rear camera system with a 50 megapixel wide-angle main sensor; f/1.8 aperture, autofocus with a 2 megapixel monochrome camera with 20x digital zoom. The front camera has a 16 megapixels.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 has features of connectivity like 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. Board sensors have accelerator sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control and proximity sensor. It has an optical fingerprint sensor in-door authentication. It also has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rating.

Oneplus Turbo 6 also has a 9,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging. It is 162.46x 77.45 x8.50mm and weighs about 217g.

OnePlus Turbo 6V Specifications

The OnePlus Turbo 6V specifications focus on long battery life and balanced performance at a lower price point. OnePlus Turbo 6V has the same display and IP rating as well as SIM and software as OnePlus Turbo 6. The OnePlus Turbo 6V is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and Adreno 810 graphic card with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Its screen is a 6.78-inch, flexible AMOLED, with a 1,272x2,772 pixel full-HD+ display and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz.

OnePlus Turbo 6V uses the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor for efficient daily performance. In the case of optics the Oneplus Turbo 6 V has a dual rear-facing camera outfit consisting of a 50 megapixel wide-angle prime camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome lens. Its front-facing camera is 16 megapixels in case of selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Turbo 6V has options of connectivity such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, and NFC among others. The OnePlus Turbo 6 is similar to sensors.

Both OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V support 80W fast charging for quick top-ups despite massive batteries. Both models qualify as true 9,000mAh battery phones designed for multi-day usage. OnePlus Turbo 6V has a 9000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Price

The OnePlus Turbo 6 price in China starts at CNY 2,099, roughly translating to Rs27,000. Oneplus Turbo 6 will cost CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 27,000) 12GB RAM + 256 GB. It is sold at CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs. 30,000), CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 33,000) and CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs. 37,000) of the 12GB+512GB,16GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB RAM/storage options, respectively. It comes in Light Chaser Silver with Lone Black and Wild Green (the translation of the Chinese words) colourways.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Turbo 6V price begins at CNY 1,699, making it one of the most affordable 9,000mAh phones. The OnePlus Turbo 6V is priced at CNY 1,699 (approximatelyRS. 21,000) as the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 24,000) and CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 28,000) 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options cost respectively. It comes in Fearless Blue, Lone Black and Nova White colour. At its price, the OnePlus Turbo 6 could emerge as one of the best gaming phones under Rs30,000.

With IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K certifications, the Turbo series ranks among the most rugged IP69K-rated smartphones. Both phones run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, bringing smoother animations and system-level optimisations. The Turbo lineup reinforces OnePlus’ focus on battery-focused smartphones without compromising performance.

