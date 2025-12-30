Subscribe

OnePlus Turbo 6 Leaks: Is the 9,000mAh battery and 165Hz display for gamers?

OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V launch January 8 in China, featuring huge 9,000mAh batteries, high-refresh OLED displays, and powerful Snapdragon chipsets for gamers.

Preeti Anand
Fresh OnePlus Turbo 6 Series leaks confirm a January 8 China launch, highlighting a massive 9,000mAh battery and ultra-fast 165Hz display aimed at mobile gamers. According to official listings, the OnePlus Turbo 6 launch date in China is set for January 8, with a livestream event scheduled for 7pm local time. OnePlus officially listed the introduction of the Turbo 6 series in China, beginning at 7pm local time (6:30am IST) that there are two models in the series, including the flagship OnePlus Turbo 6 and the lower-end Turbo 6V. The two have a similar square camera island layout, but the difference between them lies in the processing units of chips and display options, which establish the lineup as a gaming-oriented competitor with longevity in its heart.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Leaks: Launch date 

OnePlus Turbo 6 series launches in China on January 8, 2026, at 7pm local time (6:30am IST). The Weibo has confirmed the dual model release through the live event, featuring the same aesthetics, i.e. a square rear camera module containing two cameras + LED flash, matte frames with colour specific edges and good finishes of black, silver and turquoise (Turbo 6) or black/silver (Turbo 6V). Both are rated IP68 + IP69 + IP69K to provide an outstanding dust/water protection, which is not common with flagships. With flagship-grade performance, extreme refresh rates, and massive battery capacity, the OnePlus Turbo 6 gaming phone targets hardcore mobile gamers.

Turbo 6: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Powerhouse

The leaked OnePlus Turbo 6 specifications include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a gaming-focused 165Hz OLED display. The OnePlus Turbo 6 headliner has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 external hard disk and Adreno 825 graphics card running Android 16. A 1.5K OLED panel with a OnePlus Turbo 6 165Hz display positions the phone as one of the fastest-refresh-rate smartphones in its segment. Its 1.5K OLED display reaches 165Hz refresh to play buttery games, supported by an optical in-display fingerprint. The rear and selfie cameras consist of 50MP and 8MP cameras and 32MP cameras, respectively. The OnePlus Turbo 6 9000mAh battery is the standout feature, promising multi-day endurance with 80W fast charging and reverse charging support. The 9,000mAh battery (80W wired + 27W reverse charging) with silicon-carbon technology that allows it to live multiple days on a thin chassis is the star.

Turbo 6V: Value gaming alternative

The Turbo 6V has a similar collection of features but downgrades to Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and a 6.8-inch with 1.5K OLED at 144Hz. The OnePlus Turbo 6V specifications reveal a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 144Hz OLED display, and the same 9,000mAh battery as the flagship model. It still has the same 9,000mAh battery, dual cameras, IP ratings and charge, making it a cheaper brother to gamers who do not demand the highest horsepower. 

Feature

Turbo 6

Turbo 6V

Chipset

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Display

1.5K, 165Hz

6.8" 1.5K, 144Hz

Battery

9,000mAh, 80W

Same

Cameras

50+8MP rear, 32MP front

Same

What to expect post launch?

While pricing hasn’t been officially revealed, OnePlus Turbo 6 price expectations suggest aggressive positioning to undercut flagship gaming phones in China.  If previous trends continue, a OnePlus Turbo 6 India launch could happen later in 2025 under a rebranded Edge or Ace lineup. 


Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

