The Oppo A6i+ 5G and Oppo A6v 5G strengthen the brand’s budget 5G phone portfolio and mark a new Oppo A-series smartphone launch in China. The Oppo A6i+ 5G stands out as a 7,000mAh battery phone, while the Oppo A6v 5G offers a slightly smaller but still large 6,500mAh battery. The two gadgets were officially released on Monday and, at the moment, are available in pre-orders via the Oppo China online store, and will be on sale on February 6.

Advertisment

The Oppo A6i+ 5G stands out as a 7,000mAh battery phone, while the Oppo A6v 5G offers a slightly smaller but still large 6,500mAh battery.These are the most notable aspects such as gigantic battery capacities and primary cameras of 50 megapixels, which makes these handsets endurance-oriented alternatives in the low-end category.

Oppo A6i+ and Oppo A6v 5G pricing and availability

The Oppo A6i+ 5G price starts at CNY 1,499, while the Oppo A6v 5G price begins at CNY 1,199, positioning both as affordable 5G smartphones. The lowest-priced 8GB+256GB version of the Oppo A6i+ 5G costs CNY 1,499 (around Rs20,000). The 12GB +256GB version is sold at CNY -1599 (Approximately Rs21000) and the highest 12GB +512GB version is sold at CNY 1,799(Approximately Rs 24000). The phone is available in two colours which include Glacier White and Chestnut Velvet Brown.

In the meantime, the Oppo A6v 5G can be supplied in one 8GB +256GB memory option with the price of CNY 1,199 (around Rs16,000), so it is cheaper. It comes in three colour options, i.e., Glacier Blue, Wilderness Green and Titanium Rock Purple.

Advertisment

Display and performance

Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, making them suitable for users looking for an Oppo affordable 5G smartphone for daily tasks. Both smartphones have the same 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1570 pixels) LCD screen with 120Hz constant refresh rate and an amazing peak brightness of 1,125 nits of brightness to see outdoors. The screens have 100 percent sRGB color gamut, 16.7 million colors and have a 240Hz touch sampling rate with responsive gaming and scrolling experience. This processor guarantees stable performance with ordinary chores, browsing the social media, and simple gaming.

Camera and battery

Both phones have almost the same camera configuration where they have a dual rear camera configuration with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The main distinction is on the cams at the front- the A6i+ 5G has an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie shooter, and the A6v 5G has a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) one. Both have the ability to record videos up to 1080p at 60fps.

The Oppo A6i+ 5G stands out as a 7,000mAh battery phone, while the Oppo A6v 5G offers a slightly smaller but still large 6,500mAh battery. These phones shine at the battery capacity. The two have 45W SuperVOOC fast charging as top-ups. Others are side-mounted fingerprint scanners, support two SIMs, and the sizes are similar, with the A6i+ 5G measuring 216g and A6v 5G being 212g.

Advertisment

With large batteries, 50MP cameras and Dimensity processors, the Oppo A6i+ 5G specifications and Oppo A6v 5G specifications make them strong contenders in the Oppo new 5G phone 2026 lineup.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.