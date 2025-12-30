Oppo Reno 15C Leak: A 7,000mAh battery phone under Rs40000 for India?

The next series of Reno, which Oppo already hints at with Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini models in India, could be a surprise with a 7,000mAh battery, 4th variant: the Reno 15C, according to new leaks. The latest Oppo Reno 15 Series leak suggests the company may introduce a fourth India-only model with a much larger battery. The Oppo Reno 15C India launch could introduce a battery-focused smartphone under Rs 40,000, according to fresh leaks.The Oppo Reno 15 India variants may include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and the newly leaked Reno 15C.Although Oppo just released a Reno 15C in China, according to the leaks, the company is preparing to release a country-specific model priced under Rs40000 that has an enhanced endurance making it a battery beast in the middle-end market.

Reno 15C: Fourth model in the lineup

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), on X asserts that the Reno 15C will accompany the Reno 15 trio in India at a lower price of less than Rs40,000. In contrast to the Chinese-based Reno 15C (Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 6,500mAh), the Indian one is reported to have 6.57-inch full-HD LTPS OLED with 120Hz refresh with 1,400 nits HBM brightness. According to leaks, Oppo Reno 15C specifications include a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 120Hz OLED display, and up to 12GB RAM. It would be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and have a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is 8.14mm thick and 189-195g. As a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 phone, the Reno 15C is expected to focus more on efficiency and battery life than raw performance. Leaks indicate the Oppo Reno 15C price in India could be positioned below Rs 40,000 to attract battery-focused buyers.

Battery and camera

The most striking one is the 7,000mAh battery and the fast charge at 80 W, which would give you a multi-day use that would not run out as most of its competitors. The biggest talking point is the Reno 15C 7000mAh battery, which could offer multi-day usage in the mid-range segment. It will have a triple rear camera (50 MP main and 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro) and a 50 MP front ultrawide selfie camera with a claim of good photography at non flagship prices.

Feature Leaked Reno 15C (India) China Reno 15C Battery 7,000mAh, 80W 6,500mAh, 80W Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Rear Cameras 50+8+2MP 50+50+8MP (OIS) Display 6.57" FHD OLED 120Hz 6.59" FHD AMOLED

Spec mismatch raises questions

Indian leaks are quite different from the Reno 15C of China (improved chipset, tele photo camera), which leads to the possibility of a reconfigured model or different devices under the same name. These details shouldn't be trusted until Oppo can verify them, particularly the lowered processor with the better-capacity battery. If launched as tipped, the Reno 15C could emerge as one of the best battery phones under Rs 40,000 in India.

What the Oppo Reno 15C India launch could mean for mid-range buyers

Official teasers are expected soon as the Oppo Reno 15 launch timeline for India appears to be approaching. Assuming it is the case, the Reno 15C has the potential to appeal to battery-conscious consumers in the already saturated market in India, as an addition to the thinner Pro products. Leaks indicate the Oppo Reno 15C price in India could be positioned below Rs 40,000 to attract battery-focused buyers. If leaks are accurate, the Oppo Reno 15C India launch could redefine battery expectations in the Reno lineup.As Oppo is about to launch in India, they will start official teasers shortly to straighten the lineup.



